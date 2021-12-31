Daily COVID cases in Oregon are skyrocketing near record highs: 2,948 new cases





Correction: The original headline and text of this story mistakenly stated that Thursday’s case count was a pandemic record. The Oregon Department of Health reported a new case of 2,948 coronaviruses on Thursday, before the pandemic as a new wave of infection that public health officials say is caused by a super-infectious Omicron variant that spreads throughout the state. It is rapidly approaching highs. Authorities also reported 15 new deaths. The 7-day daily average of new cases jumped to 1,532, with a positive test rate of 15.5%, triple the level two weeks ago and comparable to some of the highest levels seen during the pandemic. The maximum daily number of cases in Oregon during a pandemic was 3,207 on August 27. To date, the state has identified only 24 cases of Omicron in sequencing virus samples, but officials say it is due to the small number of samples processed each week and their delayed sampling. Omicron is generally considered to be a less lethal variant that causes mild infections. Public health officials say that fully vaccinated and boosted people have strong protection against serious illness, but are still vulnerable to breakthrough cases. And they believe that the upcoming tsunami of Omicron infections will cause serious cases, clogging the already tense healthcare system and ultimately leading to more deaths. Hospitalization and death are usually several weeks late for infection. The latest projections by Peter Graven, lead data scientist at Oregon Health & Science University, predict that hospitalizations will surge in the coming weeks and reach 1,200 in early February. I saw it in the Delta variant last fall. If there are new cases by county: Baker (4), Benton (61), Clackamas (269), Clatsop (12), Columbia (15), Coos (39), Crook (26), Curry (11), Deschutes (286), Douglas (57), Gilliam (1), Grant (9), Harney (2), Hood River (19), Jackson (185), Jefferson (12), Josephine (48), Clatsop (35), Lake (2), Lane (244) , Lincoln (37), Lin (75), Marur (24), Marion (148), Morrow (6), Multnomah (641), Pork (39), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (121), Union (11) , Wallowa (5), Wasco (10), Washington (418), Yamhill (58). Dead (number: This information was not immediately available. hospitalization: 440 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, 21 more than Wednesday. vaccination: The state reported that 3,844 people have received their first shots since Wednesday. Since it started: Oregon reports 421,263 confirmed or estimated infectious diseases and 5,655 deaths, one of the lowest per capita numbers in the country.To date, state Reported 6,730,8760 vaccinations were given, fully vaccinated 2,766,755 and partially vaccinated 281,872. To see more data and trends, visit the following website: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/ -Ted Sickinger; [email protected]503-221-8505; @tedsickinger

