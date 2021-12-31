COVID infection “explosion” in Washtenaw County, due to Omicron

Washtenaw County, Michigan-Washtenaw County reported more than 600 newly identified COVID-19 cases in daily aggregates for two consecutive days.

The 24-hour case count (641 cases) released on Wednesday, December 29, was the highest ever for the County Health Department. Said on twitter Daily incidents throughout the state on the same day Reached an unprecedented level..

“Most of what’s happening now is Omicron,” said Susan Ringler Serniglia, a spokesman for the Washtenaw County Health Department, referring to ongoing disease surveillance activities at various levels of the government. Stated. She also said that the number of cases is certainly underestimated because it does not include the home tests that many people use to detect the virus.

Michigan’s Most Populated County — Washtenaw — The biggest surge in cases was seen in the week of December 23-29, MLive reported. These surges were consistent with the national surge in virus detection. Reached record high The week after Christmas.

Washtenaw County observed seven COVID-related deaths during the 24 hours reported on 30 December. Health Department COVID Dashboard..

Data from the Washtenaw County Health Department show that COVID-19 testing results per day reach record levels towards the end of 2021.Washtenaw County Health Department

The first recommendation of the Washtenaw County Health Authority is to continue to be vaccinated and boosted. If qualified..

They are also urging residents to “stack” their coronavirus prevention strategies. According to Ringler-Cerniglia, this includes wearing the proper mask in all indoor spaces. Ideally, multiple layers or masks are duplicated with each other.

Should residents be at home on New Year’s Eve or should they watch the Orange Bowl match against Georgia in Michigan football alone?

Given the spread of the virus, health officials advise keeping the rally small or postponing it altogether.

Even with all possible precautions, including vaccination and booster immunization, rapid pre-testing, wearing a mask, and maintaining social distance, you can get infected two days before you feel sick or test positive. There is sex. That said, the possibility of exposure remains, Ringler-Cerniglia said.

A spokeswoman said he understood the importance of the social gathering, but cautioned especially those who had had some known exposure to COVID or who were more vulnerable to the virus. ..

According to Ringler Serniglia, local hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain high during vacations and tend to lag behind the surge in reported cases, as this week.

Many of the newly reported cases represent less serious breakthrough cases in vaccinated residents and illnesses in unvaccinated people who do not require advanced treatment, although the state The overall trend clearly shows that unvaccinated people can eventually be quite likely, she added.

Shots, and booster doses are available for county bookings Vaccine clinic in progress at YpsilantiAccording to the Ministry of Health website, the vaccine will be given at the Milan High School pop-up clinic from 3 pm to 6 pm on January 3rd.

The county is currently unable to provide free quick testing that is lacking in pharmacies during the holidays, but authorities are working to create better access to the kit and residents will make better decisions. Helps you risk yourself and others.

A spokesperson also said he expects the federal government to deploy more information about the Biden administration’s pledge to distribute. 500 million quick tests for free to Americans..

Meanwhile, COVID infections in Washtenaw County remain “high” as they have been for months.

“A single explosion of the transmission will increase exposure and testing, and more will happen,” said Ringler Serniglia.

