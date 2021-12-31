The Orange County Health Authority will have a Happy New Year in 2022.





As New Year’s Eve approaches, Orange County health professionals encourage residents to cancel their holiday gatherings and return home, especially as hospitalizations and coronavirus infections increase again, especially among children and young adults. I’m urging you. The county’s deputy health officer, Dr. Regina Chincio Kwon, said Thursday’s new infections and hospitalizations have increased significantly since last week, with people traveling, attending gatherings and preparing to return to school in January. He said it could get worse with. The average 7-day new case rate per 100,000 people jumped from 10.8 last Thursday to 22.8 this week, and the county positive rate rose from 3.3% to 6.5%. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations also increased from 217 last week to 420, the Orange County Healthcare Agency reported Thursday. On Thursday, three Colorado college student friends bravely faced the rain as they walked along the Newport Beach promenade. The plans for the new year haven’t been decided yet, and I wasn’t worried about COVID-19. But health professionals ask you to be different. (Don Reach / Staff Photographer) “We know that New Year’s Eve is approaching,” Chinsio-Kwong said at a press conference. “We know that many people are eager to celebrate, but during this period the risk of catching and spreading COVID is very high. Limiting or avoiding meetings as much as possible. I would like to encourage everyone to do. “ She further vaccinates all eligible residents or boosts the virus, as approximately 87% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are in unvaccinated or completely unvaccinated people. I advised you to receive it. As Omicron variants spread throughout Orange County, healthcare professionals have recently begun to report an increase in new infections among children and young adults. The numbers show 29 cases of Omicron identified throughout the county, 21 were among people aged 18-24 years. And this time more toddlers are sick. Jim Freeman and his daughter Emma run in the cold wind on Wednesday just before it begins to rain at Newport Wharf. (Don Reach / Staff Photographer) “Our children’s hospital shows an increase in cases of hospitalized children. They are now looking at younger children with respiratory illness,” said Chinsio-Kwong. “The age group that is actually causing new infections remains a young adult between the ages of 18 and 44.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday Revised guidelines After 5 days of coronavirus quarantine in quarantine and quarantine, if symptoms do not worsen, wear a mask for another 5 days. The change was made by the Orange County Healthcare Agency Thursday’s report With 3,402 new daily infections and two additional COVID-19 deaths, the case fatality rate for the entire county was 5,890. Of the 420 people treated for the virus in local hospitals, 86 are in the intensive care unit and less than 22% of all Orange County ICU beds are available to new patients. According to Chinsio-Kwong, Thursday’s hospital will see seasonal cases of colds, flu, and other respiratory illnesses in a crowded emergency room with cases of coronavirus, waiting longer than usual. Time is running. Meanwhile, about 10% to 15% of county health workers call for illness, quarantine or quarantine. “It’s not that we’re out of beds,” Chinsio-Kwong warned. “It may be understaffed, but this has been experienced nationwide. People really need to be careful.” OCHA offers a free COVID-19 PCR test kit to anyone living or working in Orange County. It can be administered at home, returned by mail, and results can be obtained approximately 24-48 hours after receipt. Chinsio-Kwong encourages residents to use the self-collection test option, especially if they have symptoms, may have been exposed to the virus, or are planning a trip, return to work or school. Did. Free kits can be ordered online. ochealthinfo.com/covidtest.. Supporting our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/news/story/2021-12-30/orange-county-health-officials-say-to-ensure-a-happy-new-year-in-2022-just-stay-home The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos