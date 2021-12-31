The optimal time for COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy may now be, according to studies-ScienceDaily





COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant mothers does not change dramatically with the timing of vaccination during pregnancy, thus does not justify delay in vaccination, SARS-CoV-2 external “peplomer” protein during childbirth Induces antibody levels against. According to a study by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian.

Researchers whose research was published on December 28 Obstetrics and gynecologyAnalyzed how anti-spiky antibody levels in mother’s blood and baby’s cord blood at birth change with the timing of prior vaccination of approximately 1,400 females and their babies. They found that if the first vaccination course occurred in the third trimester, the levels of these antibodies during childbirth tended to be higher. However, they also have relatively high antibody levels at birth and are probably protective if vaccinated early in pregnancy or a few weeks before pregnancy, and booster shots in late pregnancy will result in these. We have also discovered that antibody levels can be much higher. Dr. Malavika Prab, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Weil Cornell Medicine and an obstetrician and gynecologist at the Presbyterian Church of New York, said: Cornell Medical Center. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women. Previous studies have suggested that COVID-19 tends to be more severe for pregnant women and increases the risk of preterm birth, stillbirth and other adverse consequences of the baby. COVID-19 vaccination protects pregnant women from severe COVID-19 and induces antibodies that pass through the placenta and circulate in the baby’s blood after childbirth. Studies of commonly used vaccines to date have not shown an increased incidence of adverse side effects in mothers and babies. Dr. Prabhu and her colleagues have launched a new study to address the issue of optimal timing of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. The analysis included 1,359 pregnant women who reported COVID-19 vaccination during or up to 6 weeks gestation and gave birth to New York Presbyterian / Alexandra Cohen women and neonatal hospitals at least 34 weeks gestation. They found that anti-spiky antibodies were generally detectable in maternal and umbilical cord blood at birth among all fully vaccinated females, regardless of the timing of the first vaccination. .. In women with no history of SARS-CoV-2 infection who received a double dose of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine, antibody levels at birth were lowest before pregnancy or after the first trimester vaccine and after the third trimester vaccine. It was the best. However, the difference was not large. There was no significant difference in anti-spiky antibody levels depending on the timing of vaccination among a relatively small number of women who received the Johnson & Johnson (J & J) single dose vaccine. Vaccinated women with a history of COVID-19 infection have moderately high levels of anti-spiky antibody during labor in maternal and umbilical cord blood on average, with even less decline as the timing of vaccination is earlier. became. Twenty women reported receiving booster immunization to the third trimester, with on average higher levels of anti-spiky antibodies in maternal and umbilical cord blood. In women who were not fully vaccinated by birth, levels of anti-spiky antibodies in maternal and cord blood were significantly lower than in all other cohorts, including the earliest vaccinated cohort. The findings suggest that pregnant women should not delay COVID-19 vaccination until late in pregnancy. “The message here is that you can be vaccinated at any time during pregnancy and are likely to be beneficial to you and your baby at birth. Of course, by being vaccinated early, you You can protect yourself and your baby. Throughout your pregnancy. ” Dr. Yaway Jenny Yang, lead author, assistant professor of pathology and medicine in Weil Cornell medicine, and pathologist at the New York Presbyterian / Weil Cornell Medical Center, said. “The results of these studies are consistent with those found in other maternal vaccines such as influenza and Tdap that protect mothers and babies when given during pregnancy,” said Dr. Dr. Obstetrics and Gynecology. . Laura Riley says. At Weill Cornell Medicine, he is the Chief Obstetrician and Gynecologist at the NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center. Researchers are currently planning further research to investigate the effects of vaccines and boosters in the context of the dissemination of new omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2 under a variety of maternal conditions.

