US brace for Omicron surge

U.S. health officials have warned again that Americans may experience confusion in the coming weeks due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Reuters reported that the United States has reported record cases for the second consecutive day, adding that 18 states have set pandemic case records. Maryland, Ohio and Washington, DC report record hospitalizations.

“The dramatic increase in cases in this country will make it difficult to maintain our daily lives,” Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, told MSNBC.

Many public agencies, such as police and fire departments, report that many employees are ill and make phone calls, making it difficult to provide services.

Omicron is causing havoc in the aviation industry, with thousands of flights delayed or canceled. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns Americans not to take a cruise.

According to a recent University of Texas study, Omicron cases can peak between January 18th and February 3rd. According to this study, the case may subside by March.

About 62% of Americans have been vaccinated twice with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or once with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. USA Today report. Although they are believed to be fully vaccinated, many health authorities are encouraging booster shots. Only one-third of Americans got boosters, the paper reported.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, pandemics have killed 823,743 people in the United States. It is unknown how many deaths the Omicron variant has caused.

Some information in this report is from Reuters.