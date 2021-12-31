Fauci defends the CDC guidelines, stating that “we are still in the midst of a pandemic.”

Chicago(NewsNation Now) — The new guidelines for reducing COVID-19 quarantine time are about keeping people at work, not an indication that the pandemic has been resolved, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Fauci attended “Morning in America” ​​on Thursday to discuss the country’s plans to mitigate the infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19 and answer NewsNation viewers’ questions live. He also elaborated on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s modified recommendations for asymptomatic patients and stated that shorter isolation periods could maintain “social operations.”

“There is no magic number” of vaccinations and cases that signal the end of the pandemic, Forch said. “… when the level of the virus is very low in society and does not interfere with our functioning. 300,000 (cases) per day is not then. You want to be very, very low.”

New cases of COVID-19 have soared to record highs in the last few days. According to the report, there are currently an average of more than 265,000 cases per day in the United States. Data from Johns Hopkins University.. The CDC also reported 377,014 COVID cases on December 29.

However, the solution to the COVID-19 epidemic is more complex than setting a national target for daily infection targets, Fauci said. The severity of the case is important. So far, Omicron variants haven’t made people as sick as the previous COVID-19 version, and booster shots have helped prevent serious infections.

“The important thing is to keep the level of hospitalization very low so that people don’t worry about getting a serious illness if they get infected, so if someone is hospitalized, it’s a very rare event.” Said Fauci. “In contrast, when we are in the hospital at any time, there are 70-80,000 people. That’s not where we want to be. It needs to be much lower.”

The CDC recently outlined new COVID-19 guidelines that recommend a five-day quarantine period for people infected with COVID-19. Under the new rules, all Americans who test positive, regardless of vaccination status, must be quarantined for five days and wear a mask for another five days, even among their family members at home. Boosted Americans in close contact with confirmed cases do not need to be quarantined if they wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.

According to Fauci, the decision balances keeping Americans safe without “depleting the society of very important workers.”

“It’s not 100% risk-free, but there is no such thing as 100% risk-free,” Fauci said.

The updated guidelines do not reflect the low infectivity of asymptomatic individuals, but the duration of infectivity of individuals, Forch said.

“The first five days are much more likely to be able to communicate, whether or not they have symptoms,” Fauci said.

That possibility is “significantly reduced” over the next five days, he said.

To prevent the spread of the virus, Fauci proposed a small rally before New Year’s Eve.

“If you’re planning on ringing all the bells and whistles for a New Year’s Eve party of 40 to 50 people, hugging, kissing, and wishing for a happy New Year, I highly recommend not doing this this year. I will. “He said.

Earlier this week, he suggested that the government should consider requesting vaccinations from domestic people. He revealed that it would only happen if things got worse “dramatically”, but said it was “on the table” alongside some other mitigations.

