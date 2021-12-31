The status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Memphis, which begins in 2022, is as follows:

As the New Year begins and the third year of the global COVID-19 pandemic arrives, many locations, including the Memphis region, are experiencing a surge, primarily due to Omicron variants.

According to the Shelby County Health Department, the average seven-day new case in Shelby County is 1,246, according to county records since the pandemic began. That number was 414 on December 23rd. On Thursday, the county reported 2,259 new COVID-19 infections.

The average test positive rate for 7 days has increased from about 8% a week ago to almost 25% now. Hospitalization has also increased dramatically.

“The number of hospitals has doubled, and the number of cases a week ago has more than doubled. It’s an incredibly big jump. And frankly, maintaining such an increase rate is No, “said Doug McGowen, Chief Operating Officer of the City of Memphis. “What is worrisome to me is the number of active cases … 11,000 active cases … it’s a known case.”

COVID19 Pandemic:How bad will Omicron be in Memphis and Shelby County? Some experts are optimistic.

He emphasized that for each COVID-19 case reported, there are more undetected cases.

At the beginning of 2022, experts will tell you where the South Central is and how Omicron can continue to change things in the coming weeks.

Hospitalization and death

While the number of cases is skyrocketing, the currently predominant Omicron strains appear to be less toxic. So far, the Omicron variant has not caused the same rate of hospitalization and mortality as the previous variant. However, while the proportion of people infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant is low and makes them sick enough to require hospitalization or death, highly contagious variants can infect more people.

Dr. Amit Prasad, Chief Medical Officer at Methodist South Hospital, said that as the number of infectious diseases increases, so does the number of people who become seriously ill. Active cases, which increase by thousands each day, even in small proportions of all cases requiring hospital care, will result in hundreds of hospitalizations over time and will put a serious burden on the hospital. He said.

Dr. Steve Threllkeld, director of infection prevention for the Baptist Memorial Healthcare System, said cases are growing rapidly and Shelby County has not yet seen a corresponding increase in cases for Christmas and New Year gatherings.

“The miserable part of that is that the ICU is well ahead of the expected peak of the illness that stays and dies, because, as we all know, it’s a few weeks late. From the roads. And those case roads are skyrocketing at an extraordinary rate, “he said.

As of Wednesday, there were 109 COVID-19-infected persons at the Baptist Hospital in the Memphis area, 21 of whom were in beds in the intensive care unit. As of Thursday, Methodist Lubonur Healthcare System had 155 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for the entire system. Twenty-three of them were in the ICU. A week ago, 81 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized throughout the system, 14 of whom were hospitalized in the ICU.

The proliferation of cases has also led to an increase in infectious diseases for healthcare workers, putting additional strain on the already overloaded healthcare system. Healthcare workers are tired of the pattern of continuous spikes, Prasad said.

“Healthcare workers are human like everyone else. I’m disappointed with this new surge,” he said.

COVID-19 Booster Shot:What we know about protection against Omicron, broad eligibility

test

In addition to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, hospitals are also tense by those who enter the emergency room with mild COVID-19 cases and those who have minimal symptoms or asymptomatic demand for COVID-19 testing. I am.

Dr. Michel Taylor, director of health at Shelby County, said the increase in testing demand over the past week was due to infectious diseases that prevented staff at the test site from working and a shortage of staff on holidays that reduced local testing capacity. Said it was hindered by. Department. Many test sites have been closed for Christmas.

According to Taylor, the Department of Health will coordinate with the state and other stakeholders to bring more testing sites online in the coming days to meet the expected increase in demand after the holidays. ..

This week, a new drive-through test site is online at Compass Laboratory Services at 1800 Pyramid Place near the airport.

McGowen said this week’s testing capacity has doubled, combining a drive-through site with a private clinic offering COVID-19 testing.

The use of the home COVID-19 test has also increased in recent weeks, and Taylor asked people who tested positive at home to call 222-6275 and self-report the results to the health department. .. However, she warned that the telephone line was very busy due to the large number of positive tests. And many do not report test results at home.

“There are a lot of people in our house who have good results. As you know, we try to include those numbers if they can get through and report to us. If you don’t know about, you can’t report, so whenever you look at the numbers … keep in mind that the numbers don’t take into account most of the home-based positive tests people receive. ” She said.

What’s next?

Threlkeld said it is difficult to figure out where Shelby County and the country are within the pandemic, given that things are changing rapidly. The number of cases and hospitalizations has already increased dramatically in a short period of time.

He added a number of calls from friends and community members who were infected with COVID-19 and had a surge in calls for advice. This was seen at the beginning of the previous surge.

COVID-19, Tennessee:Tennessee prepares for COVID-19’s next winter as Omicron approaches

One factor complicating the current situation, he said, is the available treatments. Some of the currently available monoclonal antibody therapies that have saved the lives of thousands of people infected with other strains are not effective in treating patients with Omicron variants. Newly approved therapies that are effective against new mutants are often unavailable until mid-January and are initially scarce.

“Unfortunately, Omicron has completely changed the arena,” he said. “I hope this is like what we saw in South Africa and we can come and go reasonably quickly.”

On Thursday, the State Department of Health said Tennessee had received shipments of COVID-19, Molnupiravir, Paxrovid’s Merck and Pfizer oral antiviral treatments. Early studies have shown that these drugs are associated with a reduced risk of severe illness and death. Both require a prescription.

Despite the current surge, Prasad said he was optimistic in 2022. He said there is access to safe and effective vaccinations and treatments that were not available this time last year.

“(We) are in a much better position. I think we will continue to see that progress to see more people vaccinated and protect each other. Therefore, in 2022 I think it’s much better, but it doesn’t exempt us from our own obligations, “he said.

Corinne S Kennedy covers economic development, healthcare and football for commercial appeal.She can contact [email protected] by email