The government is starting to offer them as experts advise better masks to protect them from Omicron.

The N95, KN95, and KF94 respirators are made of statically charged materials, so they block aerosol particles more effectively than masks made of cloth. According to experts, surgical masks are made of charged material, but they tend to fit looser and less effective than the three recommended respiratory organs. KN95s are usually more comfortable than N95s, but experts warn that there are many counterfeit KN95s on the market. The numbers show how efficiently the mask removes the particles. For example, for N95, it’s at least 95 percent.

Transit employees have a mask box in the lobby of Ashmont Redline Station on June 22, 2020. The Boston Globe Break Nissen

According to doctors, these masks are much more affordable and more affordable than they were in the early days of the pandemic. Still, Dr. Davidson Hammer, a doctor and infectious disease expert at the Boston Medical Center, said it would be “great” to see more civil servants handing them out.

“If the government can do that, it will be a great service, especially for low-income areas and the elderly, and those who cannot afford to access or buy masks,” Hammer said. I added.

Massachusetts reported more than 21,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This once again smashed the state’s daily record, about 6,000 more than Wednesday. The state also recorded 36 new deaths from the virus.

As the number of cases continues to grow, Dr. Visora ​​Ozikts, Managing Director of the Boston Public Health Commission, told the city hall Thursday.

Multilayer cloth masks, which appeared to be sufficient to reduce infection in the early stages of the pandemic, were less effective against Omicron, doctors said.

“N95 masks are better than regular surgical masks. Surgical masks are better than cloth masks,” said Sandrogalea, an epidemiologist and dean of the Boston University School of Public Health.

Dr. Helen Boucher, Interim Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, said that fit is the most important factor and a high filtration respirator is ideal, but “cloth masks are better than no masks”. increase.

Double masking is a good option For those who do not have immediate access to N95, KN95, or KF94 masks, The expert said.

And people shouldn’t reuse masks over and over again. Boucher said surgical masks or cloth masks should only be used for one day before being completely washed or thrown out.

For high quality medical masks such as N95 and KN95, it is recommended for healthcare professionals to wear them only once. However, experts acknowledged that given the cost of these masks, they may not be practical for those who are not working in the clinical setting.

“My advice to the general public, all of us living outside the hospital, is to be careful about putting on and taking off the N95 and avoid reuse if possible,” Boucher said. Says. Said.

Anne Miller, executive director of the Personal Protective Equipment Clearinghouse Project N95, said non-healthcare professionals can start rotations to make N95 masks last longer. She suggested wearing a N95 mask on Monday and putting it in a brown paper bag to decontaminate until next Monday. In this way, Miller says a single N95 mask can be used for as long as 40 hours of wear.

According to experts, if the mask gets wet or becomes visibly dirty, it should be replaced immediately.

Many countries in Europe earlier this year Made medical grade face mask mandatory In a public place. Experts said that requesting certain types of masks may not be practical in the United States if the government does not provide them.

Governor Charlie Baker resisted the call to issue state-wide mask mandates of all kinds, but many municipalities imposed them. In Boston, masks are required for all public indoor spaces. City officials said more than 2,000 boxes of free surgical masks were distributed at the Boston mass vaccination site. This is an effort to give residents access to economic barriers.

In Connecticut, state authorities are aware of the current situation and distribute high quality masks.

In a statement, Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Jutani said, “Wearing a mask is of utmost importance, both in public and in close contact with people outside the home, but the N95 mask. Uses for added protection. ” .. So she added, “We distribute a sufficient number of N95 masks if Connecticut residents wish.”

Asked on Thursday whether to consider a similar initiative to Connecticut, Baker didn’t answer directly, but advertised his previous efforts and investment in the state’s N95 manufacturing.

“We have already distributed millions of masks to people and we continue to talk to people about where they can be made available,” Baker said. “Once again, Massachusetts is one of the only states in the country to actually create an N95 manufacturing facility with a colleague. This is an N95 manufacturing facility that is entirely domestic throughout the supply chain. Here in the Commonwealth. Inability to access PPE on behalf of people. “

State education officials said millions of KN95 masks were distributed earlier this month, sufficient to provide all public school educators and staff, including bus drivers, with one mask per day. Said. The state is also sending 200,000 home rapid antigen tests to the school district so that school staff and educators can test themselves before returning to the classroom after vacation. This is just one of many efforts by state and city leaders to provide the highly needed rapid testing.

Fortunately, N95 masks and other high-quality alternatives are much more affordable and available than in the early stages of a pandemic. The N95, including her, can be purchased for 60 or 75 cents, respectively, Miller said. Organization website.. She warned that it is important to make sure that the masks that customers buy are genuine.

