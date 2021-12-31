Be careful when using the Ritonavir Boost PF-07321332 with COVID-19 management

1 UK Department of Health

The UK government has secured a breakthrough COVID-19 antiviral drug. I read interestingly the news that the UK government has announced a deal to procure oral antivirals for SARS-CoV-2, Molnupiravir (Lagevrio, Merck). [Branchburg, NJ, USA]) And Ritonavir and PF-07321332 (Paxlovid, Pfizer) [New York, NY, USA]). We welcome further partnerships between the government and the pharmaceutical industry in providing effective drugs to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, but ritonavir is a commonly prescribed over-the-counter drug.

PF-07321332 is a SARS-CoV-2 protease inhibitor and is currently in Phase 3 of the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 in the treatment of unhospitalized adult patients who are not at high risk of developing serious illness. It has been evaluated in the exam. The drug is also being considered as a post-exposure prophylaxis for patients found to have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2. The treatment period is 5 to 10 days, and PF-07321332 is co-administered with a low dose of ritonavir to increase and maintain plasma levels of the new drug.

2 Pharmacological and therapeutic properties of ritonavir boost protease inhibitor therapy in HIV-infected patients. Ritonavir is a potent inhibitor of the CYP3A4 isozyme and is widely used in HIV anti-retroviral therapy to increase plasma drug levels and prolong the half-life of the CYP3A substrate. The use of ritonavir, first launched as a protease inhibitor designed to treat HIV infection in the mid-1990s, was complicated by high tablet loading, poor tolerability, and drug interactions. At a dose of 100 mg once or twice daily, ritonavir is well tolerated and through inhibition of intestinal and hepatic CYP3A4 and P-glycoprotein (ABCB5 P-gp), concomitant medications (protease inhibitors or integrase agents) Etc.) are effective in strengthening the pharmacokinetic profile. As a result, the area under the curve, the maximum concentration, and the half-life increase. This strategy reduced the frequency of HIV antiretroviral therapy, the burden of tablets, the effects of food on bioavailability, and the variability of systemic drug exposure, resulting in improved therapeutic efficacy. 3 Rengo B

Vanwick J

Salem AH

Bow D

Ng J

Norton M Enhancement of pharmacokinetics in HIV antiretroviral therapy: Comparison of ritonavir and cobicistat.

Four Foisy M

Yakiuchuku E

Hughes C Inducing effect of ritonavir: Effect on drug interaction. It is essential that the clinician is aware of the pharmacokinetic properties of ritonavir. Ritonavir exhibits a strong inhibitory effect on CYP2D6, CYP2C19, CYP2C8, and CYP2C9, in addition to the potent inhibition of the drug against the CYP3A4 isozyme. In addition, ritonavir inhibits ABCB5 P-gp and cell transport mechanisms via drainage pumps. It may contribute to the pharmacokinetic boost effect by interfering with the active transport of the concomitant from cells from the intestinal tract, liver, and kidney. In addition, ritonavir is a known inducer of the CYP1A2, CYP2B6, CYP2C9, CYP2C19, and UGT families. Other drug transporters inhibited by ritonavir include breast cancer resistant protein (ABCG2), hepatic organic anion-transporting polypeptide (hOCT1), and MATE1 important for renal drug processing. Five Kis O

Robilard K

Chang GN

Vendayan R Complexity of antiretroviral drug-drug interactions: the role of ABC and SLC transporters.

Ritonavir is professionally managed in the context of combination therapy with HIV anti-retroviral drugs, but due to the powerful boosting and inducing effects of the drug, it can be used with a variety of combination drugs, including prescription, over-the-counter, and recreational drugs. There is an interaction problem. The combination of ritonavir with some drugs is absolutely contraindicated due to the risk of clinically significant interactions that can lead to life-threatening adverse events. Such drugs include statins, steroids, sedative hypnotics, anticoagulants, and antiarrhythmic therapies, many of which are the elderly at highest risk of complications from SARS-CoV-2 infection (70). Prescribed separately for ages and older).

6 Waters L

Ahmed N

Angus B

et al. UK HIV Association Guidelines 2015 for the Treatment of HIV-1 Positive Adults with Antiretroviral Therapy (2016 Interim Update). Although treatment of patients with COVID-19 with ritonavir-boosted antivirals is likely to be a short-term measure, the potential for clinically significant drug-drug interactions remains. For example, the suppressive effect is apparent within a short time frame. We recommend that all prescribing clinicians become familiar with potential interactions using dedicated reference guides such as the University of Liverpool’s antiretroviral drugs. Drug interaction checker And existing antiretroviral treatment guidelines, We also work closely with colleagues who have experience in treating HIV infections to reduce the likelihood of clinically significant iatrogenic adverse or life-threatening events.

JH is funded in the form of a Research Fellowship by the CW + Charity and Westminster Medical College Research Trust. And, regardless of this communication, he has received honor from Gilead. SJCP has received a research grant from the Scientific Exploration Society – Viscount Gough that has nothing to do with this communication. NM receives lecture fees from Bayer and Pfizer. Received educational support from Umedica and Baxter. GWD receives a consultation fee from DNA Nudge. LSPM consults with bioMerieux, Pfizer, Eumedica, Shionogi, Pulmocide, Umovis Labs, DNA Electronics, Profile Pharma and Dairy Crest and receives lecture fees. Received research grants from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), LifeArc, and CW + Charity. RJ receives honors, lecture fees, travel support, or research grants from Gilead, ViiV Healthcare, Bristol Myers Squibb, Abbvie, Janssen, and Merck. All other authors have not declared competing interests. JH would like to thank CW + Charity and the Westminster Medical College Research Trust for their support. LSPM, in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, recognizes support from NIHR, the Imperial Center for Biomedical Research, and the NIHR Health Protection Research Unit in medical-related infections and antimicrobial resistance at Imperial College London. The views expressed in this correspondence are those of the author, not necessarily those of the United Kingdom National Health Service, NIHR, or the UK Department of Health.

