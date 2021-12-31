Connect with us

Health

Be careful when using the Ritonavir Boost PF-07321332 with COVID-19 management

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

 


I read interestingly the news that the UK government has announced a deal to procure oral antivirals for SARS-CoV-2, Molnupiravir (Lagevrio, Merck). [Branchburg, NJ, USA]) And Ritonavir and PF-07321332 (Paxlovid, Pfizer) [New York, NY, USA]).

UK Department of Health
The UK government has secured a breakthrough COVID-19 antiviral drug.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02657-X/fulltext

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article