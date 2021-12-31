Health
Be careful when using the Ritonavir Boost PF-07321332 with COVID-19 management
We welcome further partnerships between the government and the pharmaceutical industry in providing effective drugs to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, but ritonavir is a commonly prescribed over-the-counter drug.
PF-07321332 is a SARS-CoV-2 protease inhibitor and is currently in Phase 3 of the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 in the treatment of unhospitalized adult patients who are not at high risk of developing serious illness. It has been evaluated in the exam. The drug is also being considered as a post-exposure prophylaxis for patients found to have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2. The treatment period is 5 to 10 days, and PF-07321332 is co-administered with a low dose of ritonavir to increase and maintain plasma levels of the new drug.
This strategy reduced the frequency of HIV antiretroviral therapy, the burden of tablets, the effects of food on bioavailability, and the variability of systemic drug exposure, resulting in improved therapeutic efficacy.
Other drug transporters inhibited by ritonavir include breast cancer resistant protein (ABCG2), hepatic organic anion-transporting polypeptide (hOCT1), and MATE1 important for renal drug processing.
Ritonavir is professionally managed in the context of combination therapy with HIV anti-retroviral drugs, but due to the powerful boosting and inducing effects of the drug, it can be used with a variety of combination drugs, including prescription, over-the-counter, and recreational drugs. There is an interaction problem. The combination of ritonavir with some drugs is absolutely contraindicated due to the risk of clinically significant interactions that can lead to life-threatening adverse events. Such drugs include statins, steroids, sedative hypnotics, anticoagulants, and antiarrhythmic therapies, many of which are the elderly at highest risk of complications from SARS-CoV-2 infection (70). Prescribed separately for ages and older).
We also work closely with colleagues who have experience in treating HIV infections to reduce the likelihood of clinically significant iatrogenic adverse or life-threatening events.
JH is funded in the form of a Research Fellowship by the CW + Charity and Westminster Medical College Research Trust. And, regardless of this communication, he has received honor from Gilead. SJCP has received a research grant from the Scientific Exploration Society – Viscount Gough that has nothing to do with this communication. NM receives lecture fees from Bayer and Pfizer. Received educational support from Umedica and Baxter. GWD receives a consultation fee from DNA Nudge. LSPM consults with bioMerieux, Pfizer, Eumedica, Shionogi, Pulmocide, Umovis Labs, DNA Electronics, Profile Pharma and Dairy Crest and receives lecture fees. Received research grants from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), LifeArc, and CW + Charity. RJ receives honors, lecture fees, travel support, or research grants from Gilead, ViiV Healthcare, Bristol Myers Squibb, Abbvie, Janssen, and Merck. All other authors have not declared competing interests. JH would like to thank CW + Charity and the Westminster Medical College Research Trust for their support. LSPM, in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, recognizes support from NIHR, the Imperial Center for Biomedical Research, and the NIHR Health Protection Research Unit in medical-related infections and antimicrobial resistance at Imperial College London. The views expressed in this correspondence are those of the author, not necessarily those of the United Kingdom National Health Service, NIHR, or the UK Department of Health.
Release date: January 1, 2022
