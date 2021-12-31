Monument Health is urging influenza vaccinations due to the increasing number of cases of influenza

Rapid City, South Dakota — Increasing numbers of influenza cases.

After last year’s record lows, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking an ever-growing number of cases across the country, which could reach pre-pandemic levels this season.

During the week leading up to December 18, 4,500 cases of influenza were reported in clinical laboratories nationwide.

Locally, according to Monument Health, influenza hospitalizations this season have increased by 54% so far.

And as of December 25, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,931 confirmed cases and two deaths.

The flu season usually peaks in February, but what’s worrisome for Monument Health is that the peak is already here, they say.

“What we want, as you know, is just early on and the trend is starting to decline,” said Thai White, Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Monument Health. “But when you’re worried that this might be seen early, do you know that the flu will surge again in late spring or winter and in February, or this will be our season. I don’t know yet. “

Memorial officials are urging everyone to be vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible.