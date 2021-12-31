Health
Atlantic states support hospitals for Omicron in health care worker isolation rules-New Brunswick
Atlantic Canada’s government is preparing hospitals for the Omicron wave, but the rules for isolation of health care workers in already tense systems are ambiguous.
Among the record-breaking cases, there are concerns that healthcare workers are exposed to the virus or tested positive and need to be quarantined.
On December 21, Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Health Officer of the State, said there were concerns that 30% of health care workers would be absent from work due to COVID-19.
Some jurisdictions are considering the use of symptomatic health care workers in extreme situations.
“But in very serious situations, if someone is asymptomatic and tested positive, there are considerations to allow that type of worker to work, but certainly. At this point, I don’t know if that was done. I know they’re seeing it in other jurisdictions, “Russell said in an interview Wednesday.
The Vitalite Health Network in New Brunswick allows healthcare professionals with one symptom to continue working, but more than one need to go home and self-quarantine.
“If the test is negative and there are no symptoms (except for fever, diarrhea, taste and smell loss), you can return to work, but under strict work isolation rules and self-monitoring of symptoms,” Johanne Roy said. Says. , Vice President of Human Resources.
Trend story
Thirty-six health care workers are absent from work because the COVID-19 test was positive.
Human Health Network previously told Global News that 95 healthcare workers were absent from work for COVID-19-related reasons, but did not reveal how many were absent across health authorities. ..
The email stated that anyone who tested positive for a rapid or PCR test should self-quarantine.
In Nova Scotia, about 600 healthcare workers are absent from work due to COVID-19. A Nova Scotia health spokesperson said no one who tested positive for the virus could return to work, but all options are available in case things change.
“In the event of a situation where the only people who can provide life-saving emergency to a patient are positive for COVID-19 testing, we will address the return-to-work scenario on a case-by-case basis and always have health and staff and patient safety. “Brendan Elliott, a spokesman for Nova Scotia Health, said.
Janet Hazelton of Nova Scotia Nurse Union said that at least 50% of 600 people are nurses, associate nurses, registered nurses and nurse practitioners.
However, this is just a small percentage of the more than 12,000 workers in Nova Scotia Health.
“That is, 300 out of 300 say 6,000. [or] The 7,000 nurses working at Nova Scotia Health are not bad yet. It’s still easy to manage, “says Hazelton.
Confusion spreads over COVID-19 rules in New Brunswick
