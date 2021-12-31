You may never forget the variant of Omicron, which is why your T cells are sure to disappear soon

In the shadow of the new coronavirus Omicron variant, countries have entered a new curfew and restrictions are back again. Public institutions everywhere are worried that the medical system will buckle under the load of serious cases. After the second wave of mid-2021 shows the kind of devastation that could occur if the case shot through everything, things like India can’t afford it. suddenly. However, some people are comforting the theory that Omicron causes milder infections than the delta variant, even if it is more contagious. The view that the immune system prepared by either recovery from infection or vaccination can tackle new variants is a South African study that acknowledges that T cells provide a strong defense against Omicron. It is supported by. But what are T cells?

What did the research discover?

researcher In South Africa, which first reported the emergence of new mutants with an unprecedented number of mutations at the end of November 2021, Omicron said he discovered that T cells, part of the immune system, could successfully undertake. variant.

“Despite widespread mutations in Omicron and reduced susceptibility to neutralizing antibodies, the majority of T cell responses elicited by vaccination or spontaneous infections mutually recognize mutants,” the researchers said. , Said in a paper that has not yet been peer-reviewed. , Or cross-reactivity is a phenomenon in which protection tailored to target one antigen succeeds in defeating another.

Researchers have reportedly infected T cells from volunteers who received or did not receive either the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the Pfizer BioNTech Jab double-dose regimen. A test tube experiment was conducted to expose the copy. I was vaccinated but recovered from a bout of Covid-19 infection with a previous version of the new coronavirus.

They explain that mutations in Omicron may help the body escape the antibody, which is the body’s first-line defense against infection, but the latest concern (VoC) is in the body. He discovered that he could not escape the T cells, which are the defense of the second line. Researchers have concluded that T cells are highly effective in recognizing and attacking Omicron variants, thus preventing most infections from progressing to serious illness.

“A well-preserved T-cell immunity to Omicron is likely to contribute to protection from severe Covid-19,” they said.

What protection does the immune system have?

The new coronavirus may appear to have a habit of resisting all kinds of avoidance or safety measures, but in reality, the immune system is the new coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2.

So-called Front line of defenseThe World Health Organization (WHO) states that it is the body’s “innate immunity”, which is a “general immediate response to any infection”.

Once that is overcome, the virus encounters “adaptive immunity.” This is a “specific response to infection” built through a cellular response (T cell) and an antibody response known as a memory B cell.

If innate immunity begins immediately upon contact with the pathogen, the cellular and antibody response “usually begins after 6-8 days,” WHO says.

For people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the infection, when T cells and B cells subsequently encounter the same virus, they “react rapidly and the immune system effectively removes the infection before it causes the infection. You can, “WHO adds. This immunological memory to protect us from infection.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), an agency of the European Union (EU), Infectious disease or vaccination, “It is the adaptive immune response that ideally provides long-term protection.” Memory B cells “produce different classes of antibodies to neutralize viruses or virus-infected cells,” while Memory T cells “support antibody production and play a direct role in killing virus-infected cells.” “.

So what are T cells?

The “T” in T cells represents the thymus. The thymus is the organ where the final stages of cell development occur. T cells are basically white blood cells, devising various means of combating certain diseases.

Experts at Imperial College London said, “Further research is needed to fully understand the relationship between T cells and immunity to Covid-19, but early findings provide long-term protection against disease. It suggests that there is a possibility. “

“The T cell response may also help explain why some people recover relatively quickly from Covid-19, while others continue to suffer from chronic sequelae for months after infection. “Masu,” said professors of both Rosemary Boyton and Danny Altmann. Imperial College London.. They explain that T cells can play a variety of roles, either as “killer cells” that attack virus-infected cells, or as “helper cells” that support B cells to produce antibodies. doing.

In other coronavirus infections like Sars and Mers, the duo pointed out that in August 2020 there was an assumption that the T cell response “provides much more durable protection”, the duo immunized with T cells. After publishing a paper on Covid-19, he said: “Fortunately, most infected people, from hospitalized to asymptomatic, seem to have decent levels of T-cell immunity.”

Where do T cells score?

Professor Boyton and Professor Altman said that T cells can acquire “very broadly targeted immunity,” that is, “a series of different proteins made by the virus.”

However, while T cell responses can be long-lasting and stronger, “the only pitfall is that researchers have not proven that T cells themselves are protective.” In addition, it is relatively easy to perform as a serological test. If the body has accumulated antibodies to the virus after infection or vaccination, “the method of T cell testing is a reasonably high-tech hospital laboratory test.”

Antibodies, which are the first line of defense, aim to target the first line of virus attack. This is a spear protein in the case of the new coronavirus, which is used by spear-like structures to invade, invade and latch the surface. To human cells.

“Antibodies probably decline very rapidly and can only be detected 8-10 weeks after infection,” said an expert at Imperial College. That is, “after that, you cannot immediately protect yourself from the virus.”

Citing one study, the ECDC states that “neutralizing antibodies … are detectable within 7 to 15 days of onset, levels increase from 14 to 22 days, then plateau, and then decrease.” However, memory B cells “lasted for more than 242 days after symptoms. Onset.”

“Similarly, the development of memory T cells directed at the non-superficial Sars-CoV-2 protein after infection or vaccination leads to permanent immunity resulting in spike protein mutations in which viral evolution escapes from existing neutralizing antibodies. May provide a way for you. ” ..

