Cases of Oregon COVID are skyrocketing under Omicron





In the last two weeks, the daily case rate has almost tripled. Public health officials say the worst of the predicted Omicron waves is still ahead.

Portland, Oregon — Daily COVID-19 cases in Oregon Omicron variants settled In the state, and public health officials, the worst of the waves is still underway. According to the Oregon Department of Health, new cases in Oregon increased by 25% in the week leading up to December 27, with 2,948 new cases reported on Thursday. The best day on record was August 27, when Oregon reported 3,207 cases at delta mutation height. Case rates are also rising in Washington, and the state has set a record high for 1-day COVID cases on December 24, at 6,140. Ann Oregon Health & Science University Forecast Predicting that the Omicron wave will not peak until February, Dr. Jennifer Weins, director of health at Multnomah County, said this week that the region is still settling between the Delta and Omicron peaks. Related: Oregon has ordered 12 million household COVID tests to meet the surge in demand “I think we need to be very flexible in thinking about COVID risk in the coming weeks, especially as the virus goes through in the light of all the services we depend on in our lives. We expect it to continue to function. “ Fortunately, hospitalization and mortality rates have so far not been in line with the surge in case rates. COVID hospitalizations in Oregon have decreased by 35% and deaths have decreased by 25% in the past week. But for that trend to continue, people need to continue to be vaccinated, strengthen their masking habits, and reduce social visits, Vines said. She said a full course of vaccination, including booster shots, is the best defense against getting very sick and dying. “All these little things we all choose to do will be whether our health system and essential functions pass through this wave intact,” she said.

What to do if the test is positive The top five symptoms of COVID-19 are runny nose, headache, malaise, sneezing, and sore throat. Many of these symptoms overlap with common flu and cold illnesses. for that reason, Ask for a test.. People who test positive should be quarantined at home, regardless of vaccination status, according to the guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the guidance of the Washington State Health Department, infected individuals and others at home should always wear masks indoors and adjust the masks to fill the gaps around the edges or wear two masks. I have. Those who test positive should close their recent contacts to let them know they have been exposed. They also need to be quarantined. Related: Yes, a person can be infected with COVID-19 more than 5 days after the first positive COVID-19 test According to Washington DOH guidance, those who are isolated at home should be hydrated, use over-the-counter medications depending on their symptoms, and ensure that the indoor space is well ventilated. The heating system fan should be set to “on” or “high” instead of “automatic” and the HVAC system filter should be kept up to date. If possible, open the windows slightly to let in fresh air. If you experience serious symptoms such as dyspnea, persistent chest pain or pressure, confusion, difficulty getting up, or difficulty getting up, you should see a doctor. Light, gray or blue skin, lips or nail beds, and abnormally low pulse oximeter readings are also signs of serious illness. The CDC recently revised its guidance from 10 days of quarantine to 5 days. People with symptoms need to stay home until they feel better, while asymptomatic people and those with relieved symptoms can return to work or other normal activities after 5 days, but with the CDC. Guidance requires that you always wear a mask for an additional 5 days.

