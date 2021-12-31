LA County reports more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases fueled by Omicron – Daily Bulletin

Los Angeles County reported 20,198 new cases on Thursday, December 30, coupled with 24 deaths, “in fact, we are experiencing the worst surge at the moment,” the county’s public health said. Director, Barbara Ferrer.

Virtually one in five people tested in the county was virus-positive, Feller said, adding that these results were for the reported test only. There is concern that many home-based positive tests have not been reported.

“We are facing a very difficult time,” Feller said, and she and Holly Mitchell, chairman of the supervisory board, reconsidered and meticulously planned for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day if there were a lot of people. I urged people to pay attention to. When celebrating the arrival of 2022 in the worst surge ever.

The more than 20,000 cases reported on Thursday are now more than three times the number of cases last week. According to officials, the daily case rate has tripled since last week, with 109 new daily cases per 100,000.

The number of people hospitalized for COVD-19-related illness surged again on Thursday to 1,365, an increase of 114 from the previous day. According to the state dashboard, 214 of these patients were in the intensive care unit.

Mortality remains relatively low, but authorities are concerned that this pattern of surge may follow past surges, despite reports that the virus is less potent than previous variants. It states that it is doing.

Experts, however, are somewhat reassured by the relative stability of the lagging indicators, but they are still cautious.

“Thankfully, hospitalizations remain significantly lower than we experienced last winter, but we need to carefully monitor the impact of recent explosive cases on medical facilities,” Feller said. ..

That’s right.

The main concern is the pressure that the surge can put on county hospitals. Even if the Omicron variant turns out to be less effective, hospital officials may be more contagious to land in hospitals with fewer staff since the massive surge last winter. He says he is worried about it.

Hospital teams aren’t just faced with the Omicron virus, which accounts for about 54% of county cases. Delta is still protracted, Feller said.

Dr. Suman Radhakrishna, Head of Infectious Diseases at Dignity Health California Hospital, reiterated Ferrer’s concerns. “The number of people admitted to the hospital will skyrocket,” she said, as the surge is driven by both variants.

Radhakrishna said that many people are vaccinated and most people want to be okay with the infection.

What bothers her, Radhakrishna, is that “not many people accept patients” because many hospitals are understaffed when health care workers get sick.

“It’s not just hospital beds,” she said.

“These are things,” Radhakrishna added, “when I see the numbers go up, it comes to my mind.”

There are already reports of the fact that hospital staff are catching the highly contagious Omicron — and call a response team that is depleted of illness.

For example, this week the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center had to postpone some selective surgery requiring a postoperative ICU stay, said Dr. Bernard Klein, CEO of the Mission Hills Complex. increase.

“We just didn’t have ICU staff,” he said, emphasizing that urgent procedures are still being carried out.

Dr. John Knesh, a pathologist at the Torrance Memorial, said hospitals are seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

However, Knesh also seemed optimistic about the capabilities of his hospital.

“We have been working with COVID for a long time,” Kunesh said. “We can still take care of COVID and take care of the rest, that’s right. Like everyone else, it seems to have survived this recent surge.”

Meanwhile, Thursday’s number increased the total number of deaths from the virus to 27,625 across the county in two years. The total number of cases identified in that span increased to 1,669,545.

Recent cases have been fueled by a dramatic increase in infections among people between the ages of 18 and 49, Feller said.

“These dynamics may reflect the reality that adults aged 18-49 are the most mixed,” she said. “This is inevitable because many people in this age group are often important members of our workforce, and they are also very likely to go out for recreation. People, especially if they have a vast social network, increase the risk of exposure. “

In Pasadena, which has its own public health department, authorities are reporting among the city’s highest case rates in history, just as the city is preparing to host the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl.

However, Feller is confident in the city’s public health discretion, which has kept the event going well.

“I trust the Pasadena team to do a really good job,” Feller said. “I also trust individual people to assess their risks.”

Elderly people and people with underlying illnesses should consider leaving this year’s event, officials warned.

“This year may be a year of doing something different,” Feller said.

The city of Long Beach, which maintains its own health sector separate from the county, like Pasadena, also issued a statement on Thursday warning of a dramatic increase in infectious diseases. According to the city, the average daily number of cases in Long Beach increased by 1,234% in December.

“The good news is that while cases are increasing on Long Beach, hospitalizations aren’t increasing as rapidly as last January,” city health officer Dr. Anissa Davis said in a statement. “This is evidence of the fact that vaccination and boosting have proven effective in preventing serious illness.”

In fact, the effectiveness of vaccination continues to support the public health message.

Of the more than 6.3 million complete vaccinated people in the county, recent data show that 127,172 are virus-positive at a rate of 2% and 3,094 are hospitalized at a rate of 0.05%. A total of 602 fully vaccinated people died at a rate of 0.01%.

According to the county, the proportion of unvaccinated people in the hospital compared to those who were vaccinated was 22.2: 1 from December 12th to December 18th. ..

Overall, as of Thursday, 79% of eligible county residents over the age of 5 had been vaccinated at least once, and 71% had been fully vaccinated. Of the county’s total population of 10.3 million, 75% were vaccinated at least once and 67% were fully vaccinated.

The lowest immunization rates were among children aged 5-11 years. This is the latest age group for shots.

According to Feller, there were 2.9 million vaccinated residents who were eligible for booster vaccination but had not yet been vaccinated.

“We have an urgent need to protect more people with boosters,” she said.

Many people in the county have returned to questions that are too familiar as the end of the year approaches. When will it end?

Dr. Nancy Jin, Director of Quality Regional Health Care at Kaiser Permanente, said:

“As more people get boosters, people can still get mild infections, but the demand for care for the hospital system should be less,” Gin added.

Jin also said he believes that spring and summer may be mild. If that happened, she added, it would be an opportunity to complete vaccination for those who are not receiving doses or boosters.

“We know there are other variations, so we need to do that. It doesn’t matter when it matters because it’s what the virus does. The virus mutates,” Gin said. I am. “But the more vaccinated, the less affected the virus.”

Feller was reluctant to make drastic predictions on her part.

“There is no crystal ball,” she said. “It’s getting harder and harder to actually predict the future with this pandemic, so I don’t want to go there and say where we think we’ll be in 2022. We’re in front of us. I know there are rough patches, but I know there are tools I didn’t have last time to get over this. “

Klein said in Holy Cross that he was optimistic but cautious. There is a good reason.

“This virus has already been fooled many times,” Klein said.

City News Service contributed to this story.