Charlotte COVID-19 Test Center Busy Before New Year





Charlotte, NC (WBTV)-Latest in Mecklenburg County COVID-19 data It shows that the positive rate is well above 15%. Health leaders expect that number to only increase. To withdraw the obligation to use indoor masks, the positive rate must be less than 5% in a full week. Related: Mecklenberg officials vote to change guidelines on when mask mandates can be lifted Because of these numbers, county health leaders are urging residents to rethink their New Year’s Eve plans. In Starmed, western Charlotte, there was a long line all week as people were about to undergo a COVID-19 test. On Friday, many people are expected to take the test ahead of the New Year. The Star Med location in western Charlotte and the rest of the city will open at 9am. At 5:30 am on Friday, four cars were already lined up prior to the opening of the test site. StarMed workers here have done thousands of tests this week. In fact, at least 20 employees tested positive this week. Due to the lack of home exams, the route at that location is expected to continue. To help with that, county officials really want people to keep their New Year’s Eve celebrations small to avoid the spread of the virus. Related: “It may be your New Year’s resolution”: Mecklenberg leaders urge residents to play their role as the positive rate soars to 15%. “Rethink your New Year’s Eve plan. If possible, make it a small gathering. Make it with your immediate family. If not, go outside. Take advantage of this lovely warm weather, Going out is a good way to think about celebrating the New Year, “says Dr. Sid Fletcher of Novant Health. While some businesses have canceled New Year’s Eve celebrations, the city of Charlotte is hosting an annual outdoor event uptown, with entertainment and fireworks. Charlotte Center City Partners said masks and social distance are part of those plans. Copyright 2021W BTV. all rights reserved.

