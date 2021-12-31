Omicron’s threat keeps vaccine and testing clinics open state-wide





Wichita, Kn (KSNW) — Back in November, State funding was expected to end for the COVID-19 test.. With the continued presence of the Delta variant, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is located in Kansas, community health departments, providers, and community groups will continue to host free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics throughout the state. increase. The Omicron variant It is highly infectious and highly infectious and currently accounts for the majority of recent COVID-19 cases in the United States. We are still learning about Omicron variants, but it is still essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Vaccines continue to be the best form of defense against COVID-19. Not only do they slow down transmission, but they also help reduce the likelihood of new variants appearing. Regardless of vaccination status, Kansas recommends wearing a suitable mask in a public indoor environment. Kansas County Contemplates New Maskman Date

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations are that all Kansas states over the age of 5 be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, if you are 18 years of age or older, the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) covers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recently announced that all fully vaccinated Kansas states aged 16 and over will be eligible for COVID-19 booster shots six months after Pfizer’s primary vaccine. In addition, people over the age of 18 will be eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot after 6 months for the Moderna vaccine and 2 months for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As of December 29, 2021 (Wednesday) 59.1% Some parts of Kansas have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once. Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club are currently dispensing COVID-19 antivirals in Kansas

Kansas has vaccinated and tested as part of its ongoing efforts to mobilize citizens for vaccination and / or testing to prevent the COVID-19 epidemic from protecting itself and its loved ones. We will continue to hold the clinic. In addition, free testing will continue to be available to everyone in Kansas, regardless of vaccination status or testing history. The clinics listed below are organized by county and then by date, with events marked with an asterisk. It is a student-centered clinic at school. county Event type event information Butler County test

Every Wednesday from January 5th to January 26th, 2022 what:

El Dorado / Butler County Where:

Butler County Health Department,

206 N Griffith St, Suite B, El Dorado, KS time: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Douglas County Vaccines and tests

Tuesday, January 18 – Tuesday, February 1, 2022 what:

Douglas County Just Food Vaccines provided:

Pfizer and Moderna Where:

Just food,

1000 E 11th St, Lawrence, Kansas time: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Jackson County Vaccines and tests

Every Tuesday from January 4th to January 25th, 2022 what:

PBPN Health Center Vaccines provided:

Pfizer and Moderna Where:

Prairie Band Potawa Tomi Health Center,

11400 158th Rd, Mayetta, KS time:

8:00 am to 4:30 pm Vaccines available to children ages 5-11 Lyon County test

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 * what:

Healthier Lyon County / RADxUP Hartford High School Where:

Hartford High School,

100 Commercial Street, Hartford, Kansas time: From 5 pm to 8:30 pm test

Thursday, January 13, 2022 what:

Healthier Lyon County / RADxUP Senior Center Where:

Empolia Senior Center,

603 E. 12th Avenue, Emporia, KS time: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm Pottawatomie County test

Every Wednesday from January 5th to January 26th, 2022 what:

Pottawatomie County Where:

Head First Salon and Spa,

503 Elm St, Wamego, KS time: 10 am-4pm Shawnee County vaccination

Every Thursday and Friday from December 30, 2021 to January 14, 2022 (excluding Friday, December 31, 2021) what:

Shawnee Museum Clini Vaccines provided:

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Where:

Kansas Museum of History,

6425 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS time:

From 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Vaccines available to children ages 5-11 vaccination

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 * what:

Seaman school district Vaccines provided:

Pfizer and Moderna Where:

Logan Elementary School,

1124 NW Lyman Rd, Topeka, KS time:

10:00 am to 2:00 pm Vaccines available to children ages 5-11 vaccination

Saturday, January 8, 2022 * what:

Shawnee Heights Middle School Vaccines provided:

Pfizer and Moderna Where:

Shawnee Heights Middle School

4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd, Tecumseh, KS time:

8:00 am to 11:00 am Vaccines available to children ages 5-11 Wyandot County Vaccines and tests

Every Monday from January 3rd to January 31st, 2022 what:

Crossline community outreach Vaccines provided:

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Where:

Cross line,

736 Shawnee Ave, Kan time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm Additional vaccine and testing events may occur in the state-wide community. Check with your local health department for events that may not be listed. To find free tests in the community and learn about qualifications, visit the following website:knowbeforeyougoKS.com .. To learn more about your vaccine and schedule your vaccination appointments, please visit:kansasvaccine.gov/

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksn.com/news/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-in-kansas/omicron-threat-keeps-vaccine-and-testing-clinics-open-statewide/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

