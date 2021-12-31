Beaumont Health limits visitors due to the surge in COVID cases in Michigan





Beaumont Health is coordinating its visitor policy as Michigan continues to fight the fourth surge of COVID-19. With increased positive rates and highly contagious Omicron variants, the state’s largest hospital system is once again limiting the number of patient visits. Starting Friday at 8am, Beaumont’s eight hospitals will only allow one support person daily, regardless of the vaccination status of patients who do not have or are not suspected of having COVID-19. .. Under the new guidelines, support personnel may not be replaced by others throughout the day without prior approval from the clinical leader. This includes postpartum patients, the hospital system said. Patients at the Beaumont Emergency Center can be accompanied by a single support representative until the patient enters the evaluation and treatment process. However, if the facility does not allow the support staff to stay, the support staff will need to return to the vehicle and will be provided with a phone number to call and check the patient’s condition. After a support person joins the patient in his room, he must stay in that room during the visit. A mask that covers the nose and mouth should always be worn by everyone. Each visitor will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the building. According to the hospital system, all visitors are asymptomatic for COVID-19 and cannot wait for COVID-19 test results. After the visit is complete, support personnel must be discharged and cannot stay in the waiting area, public area, or cafeteria. The risk of COVID-19 exposure is the benefit of an individual approaching the end of life, a patient under the age of 21, a female during labor, or a presence. Policy changes are coming, as Michigan reported Daily record number Of the 19 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 25,858 were reported in two days.The The largest counties in the state of Metro Detroit have the highest infection rates... [email protected] twitter: @SarahRahal_

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/12/30/hospitals-beaumont-health-restricts-visitors-covid-cases-surge-michigan/9059155002/

