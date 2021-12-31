NHS leaders say the UK needs to be ready to introduce a swift Covid curb.Omicron variant

Boris Johnson needs to be ready to limit social mixing to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by the Omicron surge in Covid’s case, NHS senior leaders say.

The rapid spread of new variants means that the prime minister may have to introduce “stricter restrictions at real speeds” to reduce the number of people who get sick with Covid.

But the new curb will take two weeks to reduce the number of people in need of hospital treatment, added Chris Hopson, CEO. NHS Provider.

His comments came as a leading scientist who predicted that the recent surge in Covid infections would mean that the NHS would be overwhelmed “very quickly.”

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag), said that when exposed only to “infected breath odors”, Omicron variant..

He also said Mix during the New Year celebrations There may be more positive tests.

According to Hopson, the hospital director understands that the NHS has set a “high threshold” for the pressure it needs to receive from Covid before the government tightens the rules.

Hopson told BBC Radio 4 today’s program, “The government claims that trust leaders have not yet exceeded that threshold, even though the number of seriously ill elderly people has not surged to hospitals. I can understand why you are doing it. “

“But we still don’t know if that surge will come. Indeed, the NHS is preparing it now,” he added. Eight hospitals in the United Kingdom have begun to create their own “mini nightingales” on the premises to assist in the care of patients with “super surge” capacities.

Hopson added: “Therefore, we are in the same place as in the last two weeks. Governments need to be prepared to introduce stricter restrictions at real speeds, if necessary.

“This is a bit different from the proposal that NHS leaders think no more curbs are needed. If the evidence justifies it, they may be needed at a pace.”

“We don’t need any more Covid curbs, the NHS chief says,” he said in response to a report from The Times on Friday, saying hospital bosses don’t think new measures are needed.

Hopson also said: “It’s also worth remembering that it can take up to two weeks for the new restrictions to affect the level of hospitalization. Therefore, the pattern of hospitalization for the next two weeks has already been set.”

Openshaw told BBC Breakfast yesterday, referring to the recent surge in infections, with cases reaching record highs of 189,213. What happened at Christmas?

“Now, very sadly, the people who died in Covid were probably infected about 35 days ago on average, so this was before Omicron actually started getting infected.

“Therefore, it is premature to say how the effects of Omicron affect more serious illnesses.”

However, he warned that hospitalization with Covid could increase in the coming weeks as more older people and people who were not fully vaccinated were infected.

“It circulates primarily to children, those who are in contact with them, and now extends to older people who are at much higher risk of severe or pre-existing illness.

“I am very pleased that the majority of them have been triple vaccinated, because it gives you a very good level of protection.

“But, of course, there are quite a few people who haven’t been vaccinated at all for a variety of reasons. What we are very worried about is this unvaccinated, elderly and sensitive population.” Openshaw added.

“The virus has been repeated several times through various stages of evolution. It is so infectious that it requires only a small amount of infected breath and can be transmitted.”