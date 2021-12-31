New viral infection caused by Omicron’s surge in AustraliaExBulletin





Switch captions Bianca de Marqui / AP

Bianca de Marqui / AP Sydney (AP) — A new coronavirus infection surged again in Australia on Friday, setting a record of over 32,000 a few days after the first over 10,000. Experts say the explosion was caused by a highly contagious variant of Omicron and recent deregulation in Sydney and elsewhere. Over 15,000 new cases have been reported in Sydney. An additional 5,000 cases originated elsewhere in New South Wales, with approximately 6,000 confirmed in Melbourne’s second largest city, Victoria. Hospitalizations and deaths have increased due to the surge, but so far have not reached the comparative levels seen in previous outbreaks. And many cities planned to celebrate New Year’s Eve, including the famous Fireworks Festival from the Sydney Harbor Bridge and the Sydney Opera House. Authorities expected a much smaller crowd than in the year before the pandemic, where as many as one million delights flocked to Sydney’s innerwear. Prime Minister Scott Morrison remained bright despite rising virus numbers and many natural challenges the country recently faced. “Despite the pandemic, despite floods, fires, droughts in some areas, cyclones, blockades, and even rat plagues, Australia is stronger than it was a year ago. And we It’s safer, “says Morrison. New Year’s Eve message. “We are one of the lowest COVID mortality and vaccination rates anywhere in the world,” he said. In New South Wales, authorities reported six new deaths while 763 patients were hospitalized, including 69 in the intensive care unit. The state is unable to keep up with the demand for exams, keeping people waiting for hours. But state Prime Minister Dominique Perotet said the health system is dealing with it overall. “Although the number of cases has increased significantly compared to when we were using the Delta variant, our position remains incredibly strong,” he said. “Our top priority here in New South Wales is to keep people safe, and it will continue to be our priority as we move on to this next stage.”

