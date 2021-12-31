Health
Bay Area hospitals in preparation for a surge in COVID-19 patients
Oakland, California. ―――― When I see California soaring COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) In some cases, some Bay Area hospitals have taken steps to ensure that they are prepared for an influx of patients, such as canceling surgery, relocating staff, and allowing visitors to some waiting rooms. I am.
There were more than 5,516 hospitalizations across the state on Thursday, increasing the number of patients by 318 from the previous day. California Public Health Service data..
Doctors at major medical centers say the rise is only a quarter of last winter’s surge, but warns that hospitalization is often delayed by about two weeks from the case surge.
“Unfortunately, I think we’ll be very busy,” said Dr. Michael Volmer, an infectious disease specialist at Kaiser Permanente. “The virus continues to throw curve balls that even those with the best predictive models couldn’t predict.”
Both Kaiser and UCSF’s hospital system state that Omicron variants have driven the case to record levels and are ready by preparing beds, fixtures and critical equipment.
Already, more patients have been seen in some emergency rooms, especially among unvaccinated children.
“Children’s hospitalizations are on the rise,” said Dr. George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco. “It’s not unexpected, but we want to be able to turn it off if possible.”
Part of the problem is that the virus is very infectious and contagious.
Related item: San Francisco demands boosters for law enforcement, workers in high-risk environment
Hospitalizations are skyrocketing in some counties, the majority of which are in Southern California. In the Bay Area, as of Thursday, the number of patients in hospitals in Contra Costa County increased significantly from 56 to 71.
At John Muir Health, which has hospitals at Concord and Walnut Creek, the problem is that there aren’t enough beds to handle an increasing number of patients. Instead, the concern is that there are not enough doctors, nurses and health care workers to provide care.
Dr. Russell Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer, said: “Therefore, we had to limit some services.”
According to Rodriguez, in some cases they have been relocated to areas where staff is scarce.
The hospital does not allow non-urgent new surgery or laboratory tests to be performed and all elective surgery has been cancelled. In addition, visitors are not allowed to enter the hospital waiting room.
“Given that many patients have symptoms like COVID, we don’t want the waiting room to be flooded with potentially infected patients and visitors,” he said. ..
Health experts say they will go back to the basics of masking, cleaning, vaccination, boosting, etc. to keep the hospital wave out.
Doctors say it’s not time to panic, even with more infections, especially if the hospital stay is short and the symptoms are mild.
more: San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display has been canceled due to a surge in Omicron variants
In many cases, the number of patients does not adequately reflect those who are in the hospital, especially because of the virus, and those who happen to be infected with COVID-19.
According to Rutherford, patients hospitalized for car accidents, elective surgery, or pregnancy can be found to have tested positive for the coronavirus on initial screening.
“Maybe there are no symptoms at all,” he said. “I think that’s part of this [increase in hospitalizations] teeth. It’s really hard to sort it out. “
Brooks Jarosz I’m an investigative journalist at KTVU.Email him [email protected] And follow him Facebook When Twitter: @BrooksKTVU
