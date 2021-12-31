UK NHS Hospital Staff Doubles Monthly | NHS

Number of NHS hospital staff England Numbers show that absenteeism due to Covid-19 has almost doubled since the beginning of the month.

Had 24,632 staff members NHS Hospitals believe they are infected with the coronavirus or need to self-quarantine on Boxing Day, up 31% from 18,829 a week ago, almost double the 12,508 at the beginning of the month.

An estimated 2.3 million people were infected with Covid-19 in the UK during the week leading up to December 23, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This is the highest number since 1.4 million people a week increased from December 16th to December 16th, when equivalent numbers began to be compiled in the fall of 2020.

According to other data, the number of Covid patients in UK hospitals increased to 11,452 on Thursday, the highest number since February 26.

Matthew Taylor, CEO of the NHS Confederation, said the NHS faced the “worst case” of hospitalization and increased illness in Covid, in addition to an increase in the number of front-line workers without illness. Said that.

“The NHS plans to take another step up for patients with the new Nightingale Surge Hub, community services and additional support from the virtual ward, but there is no doubt that the entire system is getting hot.” He said. “The government seems determined not to tighten UK regulation, but it’s important that we all act in a way that doesn’t exacerbate the already dangerous situation.”