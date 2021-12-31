Covid: A record 2.3 million people were infected with the coronavirus in the UK the week before Christmas

A record number of people in the UK COVID-19 The latest numbers are displayed in the week before Christmas.

An estimated 2.3 million people were infected with the coronavirus According to the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS), the week to December 23 has increased from 1.4 million by December 16, the highest number since the same number began in the fall of 2020.

ONS figures estimate that 1 in 25 private UK households (these figures do not include people in hospitals or long-term care facilities) were infected with the coronavirus this week. This is increasing from 1/45 of the week to December 16th.

One in 25 is equivalent to about 2 million, the highest number since ONS began estimating UK infection levels in May 2020.

This number was even higher in London, with 1 in 15 likely to test positive for Covid in the week leading up to December 23, the highest rate in any part of the UK.

The proportion in northeastern England was the lowest, at 1 in 45.

Listen to Coronavirus: What You Need to Know-ITV News Covid-19 Podcast

In the same week, ONS estimated that 1 in 40 people had Covid in Wales. This is the same as the previous record set in October.

In Northern Ireland, the latest estimate is also 1/40, comparable to the record set in mid-August.

In Scotland, the latest estimate is 1/40, the highest since the record began.

The latest ONS figures ended on December 23, and since then the UK has repeated its own Covid record, 189,213 cases were reported in the 24 hours until 9 am on Thursday.

While cases continue to spiral (partly caused by new and highly contagious variants of Omicron), there is no immediate availability of pharmacochromy to order online in the UK, while pharmacies are quickly out of stock. So, when PCR becomes available, cases may not be recorded. The test slots are also intermittent.

With calls to prioritize NHS staff, the government is under increasing pressure to do more to address the lack of exams. While the number of patients hospitalized due to the virus is rapidly increasing..

While the number of Covid inpatients is increasing, the proportion of patients primarily treated for coronavirus in the UK is declining slightly.

Of the 8,321 patients infected with the coronavirus in a UK hospital on December 28, 5,578 (67%) were primarily treated with Covid, according to NHS England data released Friday.

This has decreased from 71% a week ago to 74% at the beginning of December.

This fall, the Covid infection rate in the community is so high that if someone is hospitalized, or if they are already hospitalized for a completely unrelated problem, they will not be infected with the virus or need medical care. This is probably because there is a high possibility of being infected with a virus. Be careful.

In a statement on the latest infection numbers, ONS said that “Omicron-compatible” infections “continue to grow rapidly” throughout the UK, and new variants are now the most common in the UK and Scotland. I said there is.

Estimates of infection levels in different age groups in the United Kingdom show that infection rates were highest between grades 2 and 6 and between ages 25 and 34, according to ONS.

However, infant infections were “likely compatible with delta variants,” whereas infections in people aged 25-34 years were more likely to be compatible with Omicron.

The number of UK Covid-19 infections estimated weekly by ONS is not the same as the number of new cases of coronavirus reported daily by the government.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported the most new infections in the 24 hours since the record began. Recorded 189,213 infections..

Infections from ONS provide a snapshot of the Covid-19 epidemic across the UK community population, estimating the proportion of people who are likely to test positive for the virus at any given time. increase. Caught the virus, how long they had it, and whether they have symptoms.

It is based on a sample of swab tests collected from households across the UK.

In contrast, the number of cases of Covid-19 reported daily by the government includes only those who are newly tested for the virus, so the number of people tested and the number of people tested It is affected by the number of people who are there. Because they know they have the symptoms of coronavirus.