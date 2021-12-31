Health
At the forefront: nurses talk about life in the COVID-19 unit since the start of the pandemic | News
Almost two years after the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare professionals are still at the forefront. Every day is different in the world of COVID-19, so many of them work every day without knowing what it will be like. Stephanie Lager, a nurse at the COVID-19 unit at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Healthcare professionals have responded to spikes, new variants, staff shortages, and continuous fluctuations in operational changes over the past two years.
And while it wasn’t easy, everyone knows that they have an important role to play and they maximize their abilities.
Rager has been working in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit since the pandemic began.
When the pandemic began, she said no one really knew what to expect, and yet she said every day was different.
“It’s always changing from the beginning,” she said. “We started with a few patients, but it continued to grow. One day, it seemed like we went to work and did something in a particular way. Then the next patient. The days and things will change. It was a continuous learning process for us. “
Staff shortages were less of an issue as many elective surgeries and other hospital services were closed as staff were redirected to support the COVID-19 wing, critical care center, and emergency departments during the first few months of the pandemic. She said.
However, over time, things began to recover, support no longer existed, and many staff worked long hours to care for the sick and sick patients.
“The last few years have been a considerable experience for many of us. The only stress we have on families who are obliged to work overtime is to get things working and take care of their patients.” She said. “People are just tired. They are exhausted. It’s been two years since I did this.”
Recently, she said, the number of staff is decreasing.
“In time, the nurses burned out with COVID, and I think many nurses couldn’t deal with death and its dying parts,” she said. “They were fed up with not being able to improve their patients, and of course.”
Recently she said she was able to hire a travel nurse to help the hospital handle the patient, which was helpful.
She said the government and other staff are also supporting the entire pandemic, providing as much support as possible while ensuring care for sick patients.
And just as things started to slow down, delta variants emerged this summer, but that didn’t ease the problem, Lager said. Demographics of younger and healthier COVID-19 patients than previously seen.
Lager said he witnessed many patients suffering from the COVID-19 unit, which changed his view of viruses and vaccines this summer.
“We thought we were reaching a better place … Around May last year, we settled on very few cases, and then we started seeing a surge in cases again, and At the end of that second round … we were seeing a lot of young people Individuals would be positive about COVID, “she said. “I think the first thought when COVID first came out was that people with immunodeficiency, the elderly, and people with other medical conditions got sick … I’m learning that’s not the case now. . “
Rager, who has children of the same age as many patients he saw last summer, wanted to vaccinate his family and do what he could to protect them from the virus.
She said she hadn’t had an experience like COVID-19 for 23 years as a nurse and wasn’t sure what would happen to her.
“COVID patients can be quite unpredictable,” she said. “I don’t know how fast someone will get better, will they get better? The hardest thing for me is when my patient is there for a week or two and my oxygen needs have peaked. Isn’t really getting better and keeps looking like you. “When am I here, when is it getting better?” And you can’t answer it for them, it’s It’s sorrowful.
“You want to show them a faint hope, but it’s a difficult part for me because you can’t really do it. I want everyone to get better, but unfortunately the patient I care for. Some people don’t. “
While Lager understands that many people will do what they think is right when it comes to vaccination, COVID-19 is genuine and will affect real people and their families. I said I would like to emphasize.
“Anyone who thinks this is a fake virus would like to walk in nurse’s shoes every day and see what we encounter,” she said. “You are using an N-95 mask, face shield, and all PPE equipment and stay in the room for 2-3 hours to stabilize the patient enough to pudding once or twice. They are trying, because that’s all they can physically eat and they have a hard time breathing. “
And, due to the visit restrictions resulting from COVID-19, she said that nurses are often the only emotional support a patient can have.
“When the family is in the room holding the patient’s hand when they can’t be there, they know they’re hanging to the very end. We’re their nurses and we’re them I was a member of my family. “I was a supporter of them, and sometimes it was really hard,” she said. “If you’re wondering if this virus is real, I want you to see and understand how hard it was for nurses and staff to be in that position.”
Despite the difficulties, Mr. Lager knows that becoming a nurse in the COVID-19 unit is an important task and difficult, but there is work to be done every day when he comes. ..
“We have just made it work,” she said. “At the end of the day, we somehow manage.”
..
Sources
2/ https://www.messenger-inquirer.com/news/on-the-front-lines-nurse-talks-life-in-the-covid-19-unit-since-start-of/article_3fa9e25c-583a-5108-b84f-3efb2388c100.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]