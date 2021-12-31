Omicron does not infect the lungs very well, animal studies find





A series of new studies on laboratory animal and human tissues provide the first indication of why Omicron variants cause milder diseases than previous versions of the coronavirus. In studies of mice and hamsters, omicron caused less damaging infections and was often confined primarily to the upper respiratory tract (nose, throat, trachea). This variant is much less harmful to the lungs, and previous variants often caused scarring and severe dyspnea. “It’s no exaggeration to say that the idea of ​​diseases that appear primarily in the upper respiratory tract has emerged,” said Roland Eils, a computational biologist at the Berlin Institute of Health. Studied How the coronavirus infects the respiratory tract. In November, the first report Omicron variant Scientists from South Africa could only speculate how it behaved differently from previous forms of the virus. All they knew was that there were unique and amazing combinations of over 50 gene mutations.

Previous studies have shown that some of these mutations allowed the coronavirus to grab cells more tightly. Others have allowed the virus to evade the antibody. Antibodies serve as an early line of defense against infection. However, it was a mystery how the new variant behaves in the body. Ravindra Gupta, a virologist at the University of Cambridge, said: Over the past month, more than 12 research groups, including Dr. Gupta, have observed new pathogens in the lab, infecting cells in Petri dishes with Omicron and spraying the virus on the noses of animals. While they were working, Omicron surged around the globe and was easily infected even by those who were vaccinated or recovered from the infection. However, as the number of cases surged, hospitalizations increased only slightly. Early studies of patients suggested that Omicron was less likely to cause more serious illness than other variants, especially in vaccinated people. Still, there were many caveats to these findings.

For one thing, the majority of early Omicron infections were in adolescents who were unlikely to become seriously ill with all versions of the virus. And many of those early cases occurred in people who had some immunity from previous infections and vaccines. For example, it was unclear whether Omicron would prove less severe even in unvaccinated older people. Since scientists can test Omicron on the same animal living under the same conditions, animal experiments can help dispel these ambiguities. More than half a dozen recently published experiments all draw the same conclusion: Omicron is milder than Delta and other previous versions of the virus. On Wednesday, a large consortium of Japanese and American scientists Report Hamsters and mice infected with either Omicron or some previous variants. Studies have shown that people infected with Omicron have less lung damage, lose weight, and are less likely to die. Animals infected with Omicron experienced much milder symptoms on average, but scientists have specifically found the results of the Syrian hamster, a species known to be severe with all previous versions of the virus. I was impressed with. “This was surprising because all other variants are strongly infected with these hamsters,” said Dr. Michael Diamond, a virologist and co-author of the study at the University of Washington. Several other Study on mouse When hamster I came to the same conclusion. (Like the most urgent Omicron studies, these studies have been posted online, but have not yet been published in scientific journals.)

The reason why Omicron is milder may be an anatomical problem. Dr. Diamond and his colleagues found that hamster nasal omicron levels were the same as in animals infected with previous forms of coronavirus. However, lung omicron levels were less than one-tenth that of other mutants.

A Similar discoveries I’m from a researcher at the University of Hong Kong who studied a piece of tissue taken from the human airways during surgery. Researchers have found that in 12 lung samples, Omicron grows more slowly than Delta and other variants. Researchers also infected tissue from the bronchi, the upper chest tube that sends air from the trachea to the lungs. And inside those bronchial cells, in the first two days after infection, Omicron grew faster than Delta or the original coronavirus. The results of these findings need to be followed up in further studies, such as experiments with monkeys and examinations of the respiratory tract in people infected with Omicron. If the results withstand scrutiny, it may explain why people infected with Omicron are less likely to be hospitalized than people infected with Delta. Coronavirus infections begin in the nose. mouth Spread it in your throat. Mild infections are no more. However, when the coronavirus reaches the lungs, it can cause serious damage. Immune cells in the lungs overreact and can kill not only infected cells, but also uninfected cells. They cause runaway inflammation and can damage the delicate walls of the lungs. In addition, the virus can escape from the damaged lungs into the bloodstream, causing blood clots and destroying other organs. Dr. Gupta suspects that his team’s new data may provide a molecular explanation for why Omicron doesn’t work so well in the lungs.

Many cells in the lung have a protein called TMPRSS2 on their surface that can inadvertently help the passage of the virus into the cells. However, Dr. Gupta’s team discovered that this protein did not catch well with Omicron. As a result, Omicron does the worse job of infecting cells this way than Delta.University of Glasgow team Independently reached the same conclusion. Through another route, coronavirus can also invade cells that do not make TMPRSS2. At higher levels in the airways, cells tend not to carry proteins. This may explain evidence that Omicron is found in the airways more often than in the lungs. Dr. Gupta speculated that Omicron had evolved into an upper respiratory tract expert and thrived in the throat and nose. If that is true, the virus can be expelled into the surrounding air with small drops, increasing the chances of encountering a new host. “It’s all about what happens because the upper respiratory tract is contagious, right?” He said. “It doesn’t really happen under the lungs where severe illness occurs, so you can understand why the virus has evolved this way.” While these studies help clarify why Omicron causes mild illness, they have not yet answered why variants are so good at spreading from person to person.United States recorded Over 580,000 On Thursday alone, most of it is believed to be Omicron. “These studies address questions about what happens in the lungs, but they don’t really address transmissible issues,” he said. Sara Cherry, a virologist at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. Before supporting the hypothesis that TMPRSS2 is the key to understanding Omicron, Dr. Diamond said he would like to wait for more research to be done, especially in humans, not animals. “I think it’s still premature about this,” he said.

Scientists know that some of Omicron’s infectivity comes from its ability to evade antibodies, making it much easier to invade the cells of vaccinated people than other variants. can do. However, they suspect that Omicron may also have other biological benefits. Researcher last week report Mutants have mutations that can weaken so-called innate immunity, molecular alerts rapidly activate our immune system with the first signs of invasion. nose.. However, more experimentation is needed to see if this is really one of the secrets to Omicron’s success. “It may be just as easy, this is a much more virus in people’s saliva and nasal passages,” said Dr. Cherry. However, there may be other explanations for its efficient spread: It may be more stable in the air or more infected with new hosts. “I think that’s a really important question,” she said.

