Nurses in Pennsylvania after 22 months of COVID-19 and a new surge: “It’s so defeated”

Few people have experienced the coronavirus pandemic mass trauma as vividly as frontline healthcare professionals after 660 days.

They have died alone and have held people’s hands. They appeared at work while others were at home. They pushed a personal heartache deep into their hearts to survive the day.

When the United States enters the third calendar year of the pandemic, curly braces are displayed Whether this is Increasing hospitalizations due to the surge in cases with Omicron and Delta fuels, We talked to four nurses. They described a unit full of COVID-19 patients. Most have not been vaccinated and many are now young and distorted.

They described the emotional sacrifices of “defeat,” “disappointment,” “frustration,” and “exhaustion.”

These are their words summarized for clarity:

“To be honest, it’s the worst health care I’ve ever had in my career, and the number of staff is the lowest I’ve ever had.”

“Waiting time is exorbitant across the region. It’s 6, 10 or 12 hours. If you’re not strict enough, you’ll wait.”

“Usually, senior nurses are in triage and stay in the waiting room with sick patients all day, and some patients may be infected with COVID-19.”

“Most people have the worst days. We are the ones they can take it out. I personally try not to take it. All you can do is give people light meals, juices, blankets, Maybe giving some medicine. You can’t get them back quickly. “

“We may not even have ancillary staff. If we don’t have a technician, we’ll do their job. If we don’t have a secretary, we’ll answer the phone.”

“Initially, we didn’t see many COVID patients. Pediatric pandemics were different from adult pandemics. For the past two weeks, everyone has tested positive.”

“I hope [people] I knew how hard we were working and they were at home and wouldn’t come to the hospital [unless seriously ill].. Use telemedicine. Get a quick inspection. Get vaccinated. Get your child vaccinated. “

“We thought [vaccination] It was the light at the end of the tunnel. I thought we were nearby. I’m really disappointed. [In 2020], It became a great television that people salute all these workers who appeared every day. Now we are forgotten. “

“This time, I’m getting a different treatment than the patient. Some patients say they don’t have one in the COVID unit.”

Some people “shake you from the side” when they see them wearing scrubs in public.

“Our vaccinated patients are doing very well. It’s the unvaccinated people who are struggling. Many of our vaccinated people are older who stay there for a few days. Is a person. “

“I really try not to judge. Some [the unvaccinated] By buying that big lie, they have lost their beliefs so far. They are too embarrassed to turn back. “

“Once they become our patients, I don’t care about their vaccination status. With them and a 12 and a half hour shift, we get to know them. When they are scared , We hold their hands. When they pass, we hold their hands. “

“Our pastoral services are primarily for patients. [but] They see [staff] When things go wrong. They often make rounds to see if we have anything to talk about. I am an agnostic and I am grateful. “

“I don’t think I can [fully] Talk about it until it’s over. “

“You can’t heal a wounded knife with a knife in it.”

My day “usually starts before 5am and calls the unit to get an overview of what the night looks like, the number of patients receiving high fluid oxygen therapy, and the patients who have stepped down on a ventilator. increase.”

“They feel very defeated because they are so difficult to breathe. Many patients feel that” I am ready to give up. ” “

“Yesterday there was a young patient. He was supposed to be on a ventilator, so I did Face Timed to say goodbye to the kids. He knew he wasn’t going to get it done. It’s really hard to see. I have a child of that age. “

“Many of them say,’I wish I had just been vaccinated.’ Why didn’t I get the vaccine?”

“I still remember receiving the call that I was able to get the vaccine. I felt like I could breathe again. I had hope. When I got the vaccine, I cried in my eyes. We To see us in the presence of, it is a defeat.

“I entered this profession to help people get better. With COVID, that’s not really possible. It’s very defeated to go to work every day with that feeling and go home every day with that feeling. You want to make a difference. It’s hard to feel like you are now.

“Every Thursday,” What was the highlight of the week? ” [One day], One of my nurses shed tears, and that’s okay too. Sometimes it’s just necessary.

“On the outside, everything is still really calm, collected and feels really normal. I haven’t felt normal for two years. I hope [people] I understood how hard we work every day and how much effort it takes to fight this every day. You don’t necessarily understand it, but please respect it. “

“That’s scary. I [at the hospital] For Christmas Eve and Christmas.I left on the 26th and had 45 patients [hospital-wide] The person who had COVID-19. It was 97 last night. It has more than doubled in two days. “

“When our couple comes to the hospital, I don’t know who will be staffing the hospital. We were talking last night. A year ago, we know someone who has a COVID. I knew. I wasn’t too close to my house. My son was positive 3 weeks ago but couldn’t isolate, heal and infect other family members.

At the ICU, “There aren’t many good stories. I lost the patient the other day. The family was out of the room and desperately wanted to enter the room. They had to see their daughter die through the glass. did not.”

“When my family is together and we are at home, we alone don’t go anywhere, [I can forget about work].. As soon as you need to get out and get a gallon of milk, you’ll be back soon.

“At ICU, we deal with life and death all day long. [find levity] Or you will be the one who burns out. It can be frustrating and scary like hell, but I have to say, “Let’s get over this.” “