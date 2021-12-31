Alabama ending in 2021 with record COVID positive rate: more hospitalizations, fear of death





Alabama closed in 2021 with a surge in COVID-19 cases as highly contagious variants of the coronavirus continue to dominate the country. Thursday’s Alabama hit a record high with a 7-day average positive rate (the rate at which the COVID test returned positive) at 31.4%. This is the first time that the 7-day average has exceeded 30%. Currently, all 67 counties in the state are considered to have high levels of community infection. According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, the 7-day moving average of new daily cases in Alabama has been from 682 new cases per day on 14 December to 1 on 28 December in the last two weeks. The number of new cases surged to 2,742 per day. Dr. Bad Ahold, a mobile county health officer, said Thursday that a highly contagious variant of Omicron is causing an increase in cases and hospitalizations there. He said more than 50% of recently sequenced samples from COVID-19 patients returned as omicron variants. “What we really want to do is keep people from getting sick. That’s why masks are very important. You need to be vaccinated. You need to get a booster shot.” Eichold said in the briefing. Early indications indicate that the Omicron variant does not cause as serious a disease as the previous variant, but authorities say that the highly contagious variant causes more people to get sick. Some of them warned that it meant getting seriously ill. “It’s not that serious, but it can lead to many hospitalizations and deaths,” said Dr. Lendy Murfrey, an epidemiologist at the Mobile County Public Health Service, Thursday. The number of people infected with COVID-19 in state hospitals has doubled in the last two weeks and increased to 791 on Thursday. Hospitalizations are still well below those during the previous two surges (when more than 3,000 COVID-19 patients were in state hospitals), but health officials have expressed concern about the rapid increase. increase. The number of COVID-19 patients is increasing rapidly in the emergency room, but some have only mild symptoms, according to people at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. “All of these emergency departments, not just us, but everyone in the city, are experiencing a record number of patients presenting COVID and all other complaints we see on a daily basis.” Said Dr. Bobby Lewis, Vice-Chair. In this week’s briefing, I talked about clinical surgery at UAB’s School of Emergency Medicine. Lewis urged patients with mild symptoms or those who only needed a COVID test to go to a local doctor or clinic instead of the emergency room. Auburn University announced this week that masks will be required on campus from January 3rd, regardless of vaccination status.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/news/2021/12/alabama-ending-2021-with-record-covid-positivity-rate-more-hospitalizations-deaths-feared.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos