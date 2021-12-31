2022 can mark the end of the pandemic





According to the Ministry of Health of India, India reported more than 16,000 new cases of coronavirus on Friday. This is a 27% increase from the previous day as doctors are prepared for a potential third wave caused by the highly contagious Omicron mutant. The number of cases of Omicron in India has more than tripled this week, with at least 1,270 cases recorded compared to 358 last Friday. Health Minister Lav Agarwal called it a “rapid increase” at a press conference Thursday. According to VK Paul, head of the Covid-19 Task Force in India, this rise “may be part of a global rise in incidents pushed by Omicron.” “This variant is very contagious, which probably explains the rate at which it rises,” he said Thursday. Meanwhile, as five Indian states prepare for elections in early 2022, political parties held many events to attract large numbers of people, especially in the country’s most populous northern state of Uttar Pradesh. Many people have stopped wearing face masks and are testing less often than before. Regional restrictions: The government does not limit large meetings, but it outlines the Covid protocol imposed by the state depending on local circumstances. At least 13 states and some major cities impose restrictions. In the capital, New Delhi, all social, cultural, political and festive rallies are banned until further notice. Bars and restaurants have a capacity of 50% and a face mask is required for admission. The gym and pool are completely closed. A curfew was announced on Tuesday. In Mumbai, all social, religious and political gatherings — Including weddings and professional events — It is limited to 50% indoors and 25% outdoors until further notice. Vaccination status: As of Thursday, over 63% of India’s adult population has been fully vaccinated and 90% are “partially vaccinated,” according to the Ministry of Health. According to the ministry, India reports a total of 34.8 million Covid-19 cases and 481,080 related deaths. Read more about Omicron and India:

