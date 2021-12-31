Health experts say N95 face masks provide the best protection due to the surge in COVID infections – CBS New York





New York (CBSNewYork) – When COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Number of infections to jump from Omicron variant, It’s a good time to rethink what to consider, maybe mask You wear it to protect yourself and the people around you. Glittering masks, superhero masks — there are plenty of choices, but experts say it’s not fashion. For super-contagious Omicron strains, the highest protection is needed. read more: Governor Hochul says SUNY, CUNY students need to get a COVID booster shot to be on campus “It’s not time to wear a cloth mask. I know it’s cold outside, but you don’t want to use a scarf as a mask. From a physical barrier perspective, they don’t really do anything. “Hmm,” said Dr. Geeta Nayyar, an associate professor at the University of Miami. She says the gold standard for protection is the N95 face mask. “KN95 or N95, that 95 actually means eliminating 95% of the particles, so Omicron falls into that category,” she said. COVID vaccine Some New Yorkers who talked to Talia Perez of CBS2 have already made the switch. “I used to have something made of cloth, but I just changed my clothes,” said Helaine Samuels, who lives in Queens. “I think it’s a bit more protective than a regular surgical mask, so I try to use it as much as I can,” said Charel Lee, a Queens resident. But it’s very important to make sure it forms a seal against your face and nose and prevents the ingress of particles around the edges, says Nayyar. read more: Times Square is also ready for a small New Year’s Eve celebration, and New York’s COVID cases continue to grow. She also tells me to use an N95 face mask with no front bulbs or openings. Because they can actually propel bacteria further through open valves. Nayyar says that if you choose to wear a three-layer mask, you double it because two surgical grade masks are better than one. Another tip — mask reuse is fine. “When you remove it, put it in a Ziploc bag. Keep it in a room at room temperature,” says Nayyar. Coronavirus pandemic Some experts say that if you want to know the effect of a mask, there is one simple test. “Taking a candle can be a very simple test. Put on a mask. If you can blow the candle through the mask, you’ll probably let the aerosol pass through,” said epidemiologist Anne Rimoin. Dr. Rimoin said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that wearing the right mask, regardless of vaccination status, is one way we can all stay safe. Doctors say that cloth masks and other facial masks are better than not wearing a mask at all. Other news: Multiple New Jersey school districts going to remote areas after winter vacation CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report, which first appeared on December 30, 2021.

