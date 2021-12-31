A rare and serious problem with the COVID vaccine at ages 5-11





December 31, 2021-The CDC demonstrated the safety of vaccines for ages 5-11 on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of vaccination of children against coronavirus to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. Two studies have been published. of One study, Researchers have found that serious problems are rare among children vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine. of Another studyResearchers have examined hundreds of pediatric hospitalizations since the summer and found that almost all children with severe COVID-19 were not completely vaccinated. “This study shows that unvaccinated children admitted with COVID-19 may experience serious illness, provide personal protection, and children who are not yet eligible for vaccination. It emphasizes the importance of vaccination of all eligible children to protect them. “ Almost 9 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have so far been given to ages 5-11 in the United States. To New York Times.. The CDC said it had received few reports of serious problems by mid-December, or about six weeks after the age group was vaccinated in October. CDC researchers evaluated reports received from doctors and the general public, including survey responses from parents and guardians of approximately 43,000 children aged 5 to 11 years. Many children reported non-serious events such as pain at the injection site, malaise, and headache, especially after the second dose. Of the more than 4,100 adverse event reports received in November and December, 100 were for serious events, the most common being fever or vomiting. The CDC has received 11 confirmed reports of myocarditis or myocardial inflammation. This has been pointed out as a rare side effect of the vaccine between boys and men aged 12-29 years. Among them, seven children had already recovered, and four were still recovering at the time of reporting. The CDC received reports of two deaths (5 and 6 year old girls) who had chronic medical conditions and were in “vulnerable health” prior to firing. Authorities said there were no data suggesting a “causal link between death and vaccination.”

The CDC has also received several reports that children aged 5 to 11 years received more vaccines for older children and adults. Most reports indicate that the children did not experience any problems after taking the wrong dose. In another study of pediatric hospitalization, CDC researchers found 700 children under the age of 18 admitted with COVID-19 in July and August at six pediatric hospitals in Arkansaw, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, DC. I examined the above children. Researchers found that only one of the 272 vaccinated patients aged 12 to 17 years was fully vaccinated and 12 were partially vaccinated. In addition, about two-thirds of hospitalized children aged 12 to 17 years had underlying illness, with obesity being the most common. About one-third of children under the age of five suffered from multiple viral infections. Overall, CDC researchers found that about 30% of children had to be treated in the intensive care unit and 15% needed an invasive ventilator. Almost 3% had pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C. This is a rare but serious inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19. Of all children hospitalized for COVID-19, about 1.5% died. “Few of the vaccinated patients admitted with COVID-19 were vaccinated. The importance of vaccination for people over the age of 5 and the protection of children and adolescents from COVID-19. It emphasizes other preventive strategies for people, especially those with underlying illnesses, “the research author writes. ..

