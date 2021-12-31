UK drug regulator approves Pfizer’s “life-saving” Covid pill | Coronavirus

UK regulators have approved Pfizer’s “life-saving” antiviral drug Paxlovid. It has been nearly 90% successful in preventing serious illness in vulnerable adults when taken immediately after infection with Covid-19.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) finds that oral treatment is “safe and effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death in people with mild to moderate Covid-19 infections who are at high risk of developing severe illness.” Did.

The agency said Paxrovid was most effective when taken in the early stages of Covid infection and recommended that it be used within 5 days of the patient’s initial symptoms. Approval is intended for patients over the age of 18 who develop serious illnesses such as obesity and diabetes, or who have at least one risk factor over the age of 60.

Dr. June Raine, Chief Executive Officer of MHRA, said: This means that Covid-19 can be administered outside the hospital before it progresses to a serious stage.

“We hope this announcement reassures those who are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19, for which this treatment has been approved. For these individuals, this treatment can save lives.”