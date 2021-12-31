Bird flu found in birds around St. John’s, according to the Canadian Ministry of the Environment





Residents of St. Johns are being asked not to feed or touch wild birds in the city after the discovery of “bird flu.” (Mike Moore / CBC) According to the Canadian Ministry of the Environment, the first highly pathogenic avian influenza found on farms on the Avalon Peninsula was found in birds around St. John’s. According to a statement from the city of St. John’s on Friday, authorities have confirmed that an influenza known as H5N1 and often referred to as bird flu has been found in wild birds in frequent areas such as Bowring Park and Lake Quidividi. .. By a flock of birds. “Like our human flu, it has mutants that we call highly pathogenic, which means they cause disease and death in birds infected with them,” said Memorial University Biology. Professor Ian Jones said. The city requires residents not to feed, touch or handle wild birds such as ducks, pigeons and seagulls. Cases of H5N1 were first identified on an island exhibition farm around mid-December, according to reports from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE). According to Jones, influenza circulates naturally in birds, and the higher the number of cases in Europe, the higher the risk of poultry herds in North America this year. The disease is common in birds such as chickens, turkeys, quails, and guinea fowl, as well as pets and wild birds. Jones believes the flu may have come from Europe in recent months, as some species of geese not normally found in North America were found in the state after the October storm. “This is the main system that fills almost the entire North Atlantic Ocean, creating a strong wind straight from Northern Europe to Newfoundland, including the Avalon Peninsula. Moving floods, especially geese from Europe. I was involved in, “he said. .. “Birdwatching has observed an unprecedented number of barnacle geese and pink-footed geese in eastern Canada. These are two European geese that normally do not occur here.” Jones said humans are at low risk of contracting the disease and need to deal with the inside of infected animals. According to Jones, the biggest risks are in agriculture and the poultry industry. The exhibit farm, where the disease was first identified, did not produce birds for sale, officials said, adding that it would not affect poultry trade. The farm was under quarantine, which included a 10-kilometer zone with mobility controls and enhanced biosecurity to limit the potential spread of the disease. According to the OIE, 419 birds have been confirmed to be infected with the flu. Of these, 360 died and 59 had to be euthanized. In a statement to CBC News earlier this month, Country Ribbon, the state’s largest poultry producer, said production was unaffected and closely monitored to ensure farm safety. .. Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

