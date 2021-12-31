Health Unit reports 196 new cases of COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases in Brant continues to skyrocket, with 196 new viral cases reported by the health department on Friday.

In this week’s four-day report, there were 610 cases, well above the 369 weekly records set last week.

The number of active cases rose from 629 on Thursday to 732 on Friday.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, 5,581 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brandt County, of which 4,815 have recovered.

The Brant Community Healthcare System reports that the hospital has seven patients with COVID-19, one of whom is receiving critical care.

There were 32 local deaths due to the virus.

COVID-19 continues its exponential march across the state, with Ontario reporting a record 16,713 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths on Friday.

The new figures bring the total number of cases in the state to 756,361 and their deaths to 10,194.

The state also reported 1,144 patients admitted with COVID-related conditions. According to Public Health Ontario, 205 patients were in the intensive care unit and 104 were on ventilator.

Meanwhile, 195,809 vaccines were given in the state during the 24 hours until Thursday evening, for a total of 27,208,675 doses throughout the state. A total of 11,410,550 residents of Ontario have been fully vaccinated, of which 3,392,882 have been vaccinated three times.

The positive test rate on Thursday was 30.5%, the highest since the pandemic began. A total of 67,301 tests were conducted on Thursday.

Currently, there are 98,822 active cases in the state.