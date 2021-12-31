Health Unit reports 196 new cases of COVID-19

Article content
The number of COVID-19 cases in Brant continues to skyrocket, with 196 new viral cases reported by the health department on Friday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Brant continues to skyrocket, with 196 new viral cases reported by the health department on Friday.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.
In this week’s four-day report, there were 610 cases, well above the 369 weekly records set last week.
The number of active cases rose from 629 on Thursday to 732 on Friday.
Since the pandemic began in March last year, 5,581 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brandt County, of which 4,815 have recovered.
The Brant Community Healthcare System reports that the hospital has seven patients with COVID-19, one of whom is receiving critical care.
There were 32 local deaths due to the virus.
COVID-19 continues its exponential march across the state, with Ontario reporting a record 16,713 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths on Friday.
The new figures bring the total number of cases in the state to 756,361 and their deaths to 10,194.
The state also reported 1,144 patients admitted with COVID-related conditions. According to Public Health Ontario, 205 patients were in the intensive care unit and 104 were on ventilator.
Meanwhile, 195,809 vaccines were given in the state during the 24 hours until Thursday evening, for a total of 27,208,675 doses throughout the state. A total of 11,410,550 residents of Ontario have been fully vaccinated, of which 3,392,882 have been vaccinated three times.
The positive test rate on Thursday was 30.5%, the highest since the pandemic began. A total of 67,301 tests were conducted on Thursday.
Currently, there are 98,822 active cases in the state.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.
On Thursday, the Ford government released guidelines for COVID-19 testing and quarantine in Ontario in the face of a new and rapidly expanding variant of Omicron.
Starting Friday, the quarantine period for fully vaccinated residents has been reduced to 5 days. However, the virus symptoms disappear and the most vulnerable resident tests are preserved.
The move is under discussion with Dr. Kieran Moore, the state’s chief medical officer. Changes have been made to better protect vulnerable residents and make testing available in the highest risk settings.
The Brant County Health Unit reports COVID-19 cases by vaccination status every Monday, with 55% of all cases since June 14 being unvaccinated and 7% of cases. Was the people who received one vaccination. 38% of cases are fully vaccinated people.
The health unit reported 2,493 variants of concern on Friday. Of these, 796 is the alpha strain, 563 is the delta strain, 89 is the gamma strain, 6 is the omicron strain, and 1,039 has some mutations detected.
The total dose of vaccine given at the Brantford-Brantford vaccination clinic was 276,665. The number includes 120,546 first doses, 118,859 second doses, and 37,260 third doses.
As of this week, 81.27% of residents over the age of 5 have been vaccinated once and 75.96% have been vaccinated more than once.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.
Below is a list of walk-in clinics where people over the age of 5 are given the first and second vaccines.
The clinic for the third dose is currently full until January 15th. More reservations will be opened this week for dates starting January 17th.
For more information and more information on the deployment of vaccines in Brant County, please visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/. For more information on our deployment in Ontario, please visit covid-19.ontario.ca /.
Below is a list of ongoing outbreaks.
As of Thursday, Ohsweken Public Health reported 105 active cases at the Six Nations of the Grand River, with 410 self-quarantined.
On Wednesday, it was announced that the Six Nations Federal School would move to online learning from Monday to February 14th, supporting the recommendations set by Osweken Public Health.
Osweken Public Health at the Dajo Youth and Elders Center on December 20th, the Six Nations COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic was exposed to high risk of COVID-19 after someone who visited the clinic tested positive. Said it was considered a setting. People with symptoms need to be tested.
The state will not publish complete COVID-19 data from January 1st to 3rd. However, Health Minister Christine Elliott tweets numbers every day except Saturday.
Sources
2/ https://www.brantfordexpositor.ca/news/local-news/health-unit-reports-196-new-cases-of-covid-19
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]