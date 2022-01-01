27,091 new cases and 12 deaths – Daily News

Councilor Monica Rodriguez will distribute a free covid-19 home test package to locals on Friday in Pacoima, California. December 31, 2021. During the holiday season, test sites have increased the number of tests, and many are no longer able to take the test prior to the holiday season. (Gene Blevins / Photograph by Contribution Photographer)

Councilor Monica Rodriguez will distribute a free covid-19 home test package to locals on Friday in Pacoima, California. December 31, 2021. During the holiday season, test sites have increased the number of tests, and many are no longer able to take the test prior to the holiday season. (Gene Blevins / Photograph by Contribution Photographer)

Hundreds of free covid-19 hometest packages have been distributed to locals by Monica Rodriguez Friday, a council woman in Pacoima, California. December 31, 2021. During the holiday season, test sites have increased the number of tests, and many are no longer able to take the test prior to the holiday season. (Gene Blevins / Photograph by Contribution Photographer)

Councilor Monica Rodriguez will distribute the COVID-19 Home Test prior to the New Year’s rally. Current recommendations include testing before gathering with friends and family to slow down the pandemic epidemic. During the holiday season, test sites have increased the number of tests, and many are no longer able to take the test prior to the holiday season. CA. December 31, 2021 (Photo courtesy of Gene Blevins / Contribution Photographer)

Councilor Monica Rodriguez speaks at a press conference on the free covid-19 home test package on Friday in Pacoima, California. December 31, 2021. During the holiday season, test sites have increased the number of tests, and many are no longer able to take the test prior to the holiday season. (Gene Blevins / Photograph by Contribution Photographer)

Councilor Monica Rodriguez speaks at a press conference on the free covid-19 home test package on Friday in Pacoima, California. December 31, 2021. During the holiday season, test sites have increased the number of tests, and many are no longer able to take the test prior to the holiday season. (Gene Blevins / Photograph by Contribution Photographer)

Long lines are waiting in line to get a free covid-19 home test package by Monica Rodriguez Friday, a council woman in Pacoima, California. December 31, 2021. During the holiday season, test sites have increased the number of tests, and many are no longer able to take the test prior to the holiday season. (Gene Blevins / Photograph by Contribution Photographer)

Long lines are waiting in line to get a free covid-19 home test package by Monica Rodriguez Friday, a council woman in Pacoima, California. December 31, 2021. During the holiday season, test sites have increased the number of tests, and many are no longer able to take the test prior to the holiday season. (Gene Blevins / Photograph by Contribution Photographer)

Councilor Monica Rodriguez will distribute a free covid-19 home test package to locals on Friday in Pacoima, California. December 31, 2021. During the holiday season, test sites have increased the number of tests, and many are no longer able to take the test prior to the holiday season. (Gene Blevins / Photograph by Contribution Photographer)

Councilor Monica Rodriguez will distribute a free covid-19 home test package to locals on Friday in Pacoima, California. December 31, 2021. During the holiday season, test sites have increased the number of tests, and many are no longer able to take the test prior to the holiday season. (Gene Blevins / Photograph by Contribution Photographer)

Councilor Monica Rodriguez will distribute a free covid-19 home test package to locals on Friday in Pacoima, California. December 31, 2021. During the holiday season, test sites have increased the number of tests, and many are no longer able to take the test prior to the holiday season. (Gene Blevins / Photograph by Contribution Photographer)

Hundreds of free covid-19 hometest packages have been distributed to locals by Monica Rodriguez Friday, a council woman in Pacoima, California. December 31, 2021. During the holiday season, test sites have increased the number of tests, and many are no longer able to take the test prior to the holiday season. (Gene Blevins / Photograph by Contribution Photographer)

Long lines are waiting in line to get a free covid-19 home test package by Monica Rodriguez Friday, a council woman in Pacoima, California. December 31, 2021. During the holiday season, test sites have increased the number of tests, and many are no longer able to take the test prior to the holiday season. (Gene Blevins / Photograph by Contribution Photographer)

Long lines are waiting in line to get a free covid-19 home test package by Monica Rodriguez Friday, a council woman in Pacoima, California. December 31, 2021. During the holiday season, test sites have increased the number of tests, and many are no longer able to take the test prior to the holiday season. (Gene Blevins / Photograph by Contribution Photographer)

Coronavirus cases almost doubled in just two days, and Los Angeles County reported 27,091 new cases on the final day of 2021 when it was blown up with COVID-19. The number of cases exceeded the county’s daily record, with 12 new deaths.

Because the New Year’s Eve celebration is only a few hours away, public health officials on Friday, December 31st are mega-infected by not hosting or attending large-scale rallies on holiday weekends, especially large indoor rallies. We urged residents to minimize the risk of transmitting sex Omicron variants.

Friday’s daily positive rate rose almost full points overnight to 22.4%. Last month, that percentage was less than 1%.

The dramatic surge in viral infections continues to boost hospitalizations, raising concerns that deaths may continue to rise soon. Evidence suggests that this variant may be less toxic than its predecessor, but healthcare professionals are afraid of a huge wave of new patients that could overwhelm teams already infected with COVID.

According to the state dashboard, the number of hospitalized patients on Friday increased by another 99 to 1,464, of whom 218 were admitted to the intensive care unit.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, new incidents have raised the county-wide total, killing 27,637 people.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 10,043,000 individuals have been tested and 15% are currently tested positive. To date, 1,696,582 positive cases have been identified, with a cumulative total of 27,637 deaths due to 12 new deaths on Friday.

“The days ahead will be very difficult for all of us as we face a very high number of cases, reflecting the widespread transmission of the virus. To help people work and go to school. All of us must act responsibly in order to do so, “said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health at the county, on Friday.

According to Feller, the rapid circulation of Omicron variants of COVID-19 infects fully vaccinated people, while hospitalization continues to affect primarily unvaccinated people. .. Earlier this week, she said that the hospitalization rate for unvaccinated people was 28 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the hospitalization rate for vaccinated people was relatively flat at 1 per 100,000. Said.

“All efforts now need to focus on preventing our medical system from being overwhelmed, as explosive infections are likely to continue in the coming weeks,” she added. “Most people in our hospitals suffering from serious COVID illness are not vaccinated, so those who have not yet been vaccinated or boosted will not be infected or infect others. You need to be as far away from others as possible. “

According to Feller, unvaccinated people are 14 times more likely to die of the virus than vaccinated people, according to statistics. She also said that the county-wide mortality rate was relatively flat, despite the dramatic surge in infectious diseases, but that could change, she said.

“Vaccines and boosters continue to provide excellent protection against serious illness and death, but the ones most vulnerable to serious consequences when infected (children under the age of 5 who have not yet been vaccinated). Including) needs to be surrounded by an additional layer of defense, “she says. Said. “This includes wearing a high quality mask that fits snugly around others and limits non-essential activities.”

Authorities say that about 90% of COVID deaths during a pandemic occurred in people with underlying illness. The most common conditions are high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease. Children aged 5 to 11 have the lowest immunization rates. This is the latest age group for shots.

According to county statistics, of the more than 6.3 million complete vaccinated people in the county, 127,172 are virus-positive at a rate of 2% and 3,094 are hospitalized at a rate of 0.05%. A total of 602 fully vaccinated people died at a rate of 0.01%.

Overall, 79% of eligible county residents over the age of 5 have been vaccinated at least once and 71% have been fully vaccinated. Of the county’s total population of 10.3 million, 75% have been vaccinated at least once and 67% have been fully vaccinated.

Feller urged more people to be vaccinated, saying there are 2.9 million vaccinated residents in the county who are eligible for additional vaccinations that have not yet been vaccinated.

“We have an urgent need to protect more people with boosters,” she said.

Feller and county supervisor Holly Mitchell urged residents to be cautious when celebrating New Year’s Eve, saying Feller “has an unprecedented risk of viral infection in our county.” She encouraged people to avoid large gatherings and gather outside as much as possible. She said that people in underlying health or unvaccinated should avoid the rally altogether.

Mr. Feller said the Rose Parade has traditionally respected plans to go on schedule on Saturday, despite the large crowds. However, she said that people at high risk of viral infection or serious illness if infected should avoid participation.

“This year may be the year that some people are watching this on TV,” she said.

City News Service contributed to this report