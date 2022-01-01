Health
27,091 new cases and 12 deaths – Daily News
Coronavirus cases almost doubled in just two days, and Los Angeles County reported 27,091 new cases on the final day of 2021 when it was blown up with COVID-19. The number of cases exceeded the county’s daily record, with 12 new deaths.
Because the New Year’s Eve celebration is only a few hours away, public health officials on Friday, December 31st are mega-infected by not hosting or attending large-scale rallies on holiday weekends, especially large indoor rallies. We urged residents to minimize the risk of transmitting sex Omicron variants.
Friday’s daily positive rate rose almost full points overnight to 22.4%. Last month, that percentage was less than 1%.
The dramatic surge in viral infections continues to boost hospitalizations, raising concerns that deaths may continue to rise soon. Evidence suggests that this variant may be less toxic than its predecessor, but healthcare professionals are afraid of a huge wave of new patients that could overwhelm teams already infected with COVID.
According to the state dashboard, the number of hospitalized patients on Friday increased by another 99 to 1,464, of whom 218 were admitted to the intensive care unit.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, new incidents have raised the county-wide total, killing 27,637 people.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 10,043,000 individuals have been tested and 15% are currently tested positive. To date, 1,696,582 positive cases have been identified, with a cumulative total of 27,637 deaths due to 12 new deaths on Friday.
“The days ahead will be very difficult for all of us as we face a very high number of cases, reflecting the widespread transmission of the virus. To help people work and go to school. All of us must act responsibly in order to do so, “said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health at the county, on Friday.
According to Feller, the rapid circulation of Omicron variants of COVID-19 infects fully vaccinated people, while hospitalization continues to affect primarily unvaccinated people. .. Earlier this week, she said that the hospitalization rate for unvaccinated people was 28 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the hospitalization rate for vaccinated people was relatively flat at 1 per 100,000. Said.
“All efforts now need to focus on preventing our medical system from being overwhelmed, as explosive infections are likely to continue in the coming weeks,” she added. “Most people in our hospitals suffering from serious COVID illness are not vaccinated, so those who have not yet been vaccinated or boosted will not be infected or infect others. You need to be as far away from others as possible. “
According to Feller, unvaccinated people are 14 times more likely to die of the virus than vaccinated people, according to statistics. She also said that the county-wide mortality rate was relatively flat, despite the dramatic surge in infectious diseases, but that could change, she said.
“Vaccines and boosters continue to provide excellent protection against serious illness and death, but the ones most vulnerable to serious consequences when infected (children under the age of 5 who have not yet been vaccinated). Including) needs to be surrounded by an additional layer of defense, “she says. Said. “This includes wearing a high quality mask that fits snugly around others and limits non-essential activities.”
Authorities say that about 90% of COVID deaths during a pandemic occurred in people with underlying illness. The most common conditions are high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease. Children aged 5 to 11 have the lowest immunization rates. This is the latest age group for shots.
According to county statistics, of the more than 6.3 million complete vaccinated people in the county, 127,172 are virus-positive at a rate of 2% and 3,094 are hospitalized at a rate of 0.05%. A total of 602 fully vaccinated people died at a rate of 0.01%.
Overall, 79% of eligible county residents over the age of 5 have been vaccinated at least once and 71% have been fully vaccinated. Of the county’s total population of 10.3 million, 75% have been vaccinated at least once and 67% have been fully vaccinated.
Feller urged more people to be vaccinated, saying there are 2.9 million vaccinated residents in the county who are eligible for additional vaccinations that have not yet been vaccinated.
“We have an urgent need to protect more people with boosters,” she said.
Feller and county supervisor Holly Mitchell urged residents to be cautious when celebrating New Year’s Eve, saying Feller “has an unprecedented risk of viral infection in our county.” She encouraged people to avoid large gatherings and gather outside as much as possible. She said that people in underlying health or unvaccinated should avoid the rally altogether.
Mr. Feller said the Rose Parade has traditionally respected plans to go on schedule on Saturday, despite the large crowds. However, she said that people at high risk of viral infection or serious illness if infected should avoid participation.
“This year may be the year that some people are watching this on TV,” she said.
City News Service contributed to this report
Sources
2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2021/12/31/la-countys-covid-year-concludes-on-grim-note-27091-new-cases-and-12-deaths
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]