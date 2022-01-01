NJ’s new cases increase 35% in one day – NBC New York





According to state data, New Jersey surpassed its daily case record with 500 additional cases on Friday, bringing the total for the day to 28,512. The highest number of repeated cases will be brought about as Omicron variants rage throughout the state. It is almost impossible to spread the increase in infections. Until December 22, the state did not even report 7,000 confirmed cases a day. In addition to the cases identified in these laboratories, the state added that there were another 6,105 “potential” cases based on rapid antigen testing. Hospitalization is again a concern for Garden State, where the largest hospital system warns of what will happen in the New Year. Crisis planning underway at Hackensack Meridian HealthHealthcare providers are currently preparing for elective surgery as early as mid-January. This is because the State Hospital Association issued “Rebel Red”. This means that hospital visits are virtually unacceptable, except in the case of childbirth and pediatrics in general. Still, only one person is allowed at a time. Hospital detours have also surged recently, as one-fifth of the emergency room was detouring Wednesday night. Currently, COVID hospitals in New Jersey have approximately 3,864 people. This has doubled in less than two weeks. According to the New Jersey Hospital Association, in the deepest part of the pandemic, 8,065 people were hospitalized for the virus on April 14, 2020. The number of people currently using ventilators has increased to 271 as state health officials warn New Jersey residents not to visit the ER for COVID testing or treatment of mild COVID symptoms. .. Those who do not need emergency care are advised to contact their local emergency care center or primary care physician. “Seeking non-emergency care, such as COVID-19 testing in the emergency department, diverts the time and resources of critical staff from true emergency patients,” Health Commissioner Judith Persicily said in a statement. “The emergency department of our hospital has experienced so many individuals seeking a COVID-19 test.” “People want safety and want to follow our recommendations to be tested for COVID-19, but the emergency department is for people who need important and life-saving care. I want to remind the public that it is, “Persichilli added.

