Of the 715 cases reported in the area on Friday, 38 new COVID cases in Orillia





The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports 715 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the latest update released on 31 December. A Barry woman between the ages of 65 and 79 died after being infected with COVID-19. She had not been vaccinated. The health unit provides up-to-date information on locally identified cases, but notifications on its website indicate that the number of cases underestimates COVID infection in the community. The state has also changed access to COVID tests, further reducing the number of cases found in clinical tests. The new cases reported today include 126 unvaccinated, 31 partially vaccinated, and 523 fully vaccinated. There is Cases confirmed in 4,246 active laboratories in the region. There are currently 27 Simcoe-Muskoka residents in the COVID-19 and 8 patients in the ICU. Two of the ICUs have been vaccinated twice and one has been vaccinated three times. 52% of inpatients in the area are unvaccinated. In the last eight weeks, 89 unvaccinated, 9 partially vaccinated, and 32 fully vaccinated have been admitted to Simcoe Muskoka with COVID-19. All are over 12 years old. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the local health department has identified 21,487 cases of COVID-19, of which 16,953 have recovered and 288 have died. Over 75% of the total population of Simcoe-Muskoka is fully vaccinated. Currently, 84% of the population over the age of 5 is vaccinated with at least one COVID vaccine. Due to the large number of cases reported to health units, the source is currently listed as either sporadic or outbreak related. In today’s report, there are nine cases related to outbreaks, the rest listed as “sporadic” cases. There will be no updates from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit until January 4th. The new cases reported today in Simcoe County are: Orillia (38)

Gold-Medonte (21)

Severn (23)

La Mara (15)

Midland (12)

Collingwood (14)

Clear view (3 ).

). Wasaga Beach (13)

Barry (256)

Spring water (43)

Innisfil (62)

Bradford (56)

Small (12)

Hand (6)

Penetanguishene (11)

This (32)

New Techamses (39)

Ajara Tosolontio (8)

One case is listed with location information pending. The new cases reported in the Muskoka district are: Bracebridge (18)

Gravenhurst (11)

Huntsville (19)

Musco Currys (1 ).

Georgian Bay Township (1) Breakdown by municipality Health units may delete or move cases based on further investigation of location data. The graph below reflects the updated totals for each municipality reported by the Health Unit on 31 December. ****** Municipality The total number of cases** recovery Dead (number) At the hospital Last reported case Cumulative incidence * Weekly Incidence *** 12+% of pop.With two doses of vaccine Adj-Tosorontio 339 271 2 December 30 2,860 312 76.9% Barry 7,359 5,769 135 11 11 December 29 4,633 374 86% Bradford WG 2,821 2,433 41 41 December 30 6,462 312 86% Clear view 256 187 Five December 30 1,703 233 84.7% Collingwood 453 320 Four December 30 1,836 182 89.9% Or 848 668 6 1 December 30 3,518 286 75.4% Innisfill 1,937 1,583 twenty one 2 December 30 4,698 349 85% Midland 368 287 7 2 December 30 2,010 169 87.1% New Techamses 2,117 1,792 19 19 2 December 30 5,000 298 80.6% Orillia 782 555 Ten 1 December 30 2,313 204 89.7% Gold-Medonte 511 366 6 2 December 30 2,191 210 210 84.2% Penetanguishene 329 258 8 1 December 30 3,414 239 90.4% La Mara 215 170 1 1 December 30 2,056 77 77 86.8% Severn 266 155 3 December 30 1,774 187 85.4% Natural water 743 491 2 December 30 3,466 471 92% hand 229 173 3 December 30 2,042 134 134 87.7% small 279 193 2 2 December 30 2,079 238 79.9% Wasaga Beach 503 428 Five 1 December 30 2,122 152 86.8% ~ Complete vaccination means an individual who received a second vaccination at least 14 days before the onset of COVID-19 symptoms. * Cumulative incidence is the number of cases reported so far per 100,000. ** Total number of cases includes the number of cases currently recovering at home and the number of cases recovered, died, or hospitalized. *** Weekly COVID-19 incidence per 100,000 people by municipality for the week of December 19. N / A indicates less than 5 cases per week

