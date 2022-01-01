UPDATE State sets a daily and monthly record of COVID cases. 23,000 new registrations | Coronavirus

Pennsylvania set a new record for COVID-19 cases in one day and one month on Friday as the Department of State registered 23,268 cases.

Pennsylvania set a one-day record for three consecutive days, the fourth in eight days. Friday’s record pushed the December state total to 299,504, breaking the 278,236 record set in December last year.

This is the 10th time this month, and more than 10,000 new cases occurred in one day, occurring for 5 consecutive days.

The 7-day moving average for new cases in the state is now 14,090, the highest at any point in the 22-month pandemic, more than double that of Thanksgiving.

More than 14.5% of Pennsylvania COVID cases since March 2020 have occurred in December.

208 new cases were reported in the Valley on Friday, with at least 200 cases in the region, the second in three days. There were 110 new infections in Northumberland County, 44 in Snyder, 43 in Union, and 11 in Montur.

Throughout the state, there were 66 new deaths associated with COVID on Friday, including one in Northumberland County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 66 of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania continued to have high community transmissions of the disease on Friday. Forest County, northwestern Pennsylvania, has reported high infection rates due to the recent moderate growth seen.

Nationally, 91.34% of counties showed high levels of infection and 1.43% showed low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community infection.

In Pennsylvania, 17 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including 2.3 million boosters.

According to the CDC, 74.1% of Pennsylvania residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, anyone who has been vaccinated twice with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or once with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated.

hospitalization

As of noon on Friday, 5,256 patients were admitted to the entire state with COVID-19, an increase of 253 from Thursday. Hospitalizations have increased by more than 100 for the fifth consecutive day, with more than 5,000 patients being hospitalized for the first time since mid-January.

Of that total, 957 were treated in the intensive care unit (down 19). 612 people were being treated with mechanical ventilation. Two people have increased.

There were 179 patients hospitalized locally.

There are 124 patients in Danville’s Gaisinger, 18 in Gaisinger Shamokin, a decrease of 2 and 37 in Evangelical Community Hospital, a decrease of 5 from the previous report. Gaisinger’s main campus in Danville had 40 patients on the ICU and 28 on the ventilator. There were 6 Shamokins in the ICU. All numbers are at the same level as Thursday’s report.

At Evangelical, there were 4 patients in the ICU and 1 patient on the ventilator. Twenty-eight of the 37 evangelical COVID patients, along with all four ICUs and ventilator patients, were not completely vaccinated, according to hospital officials.

Prisons, state facilities

After the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reported a significant surge in two prisons last week, 157 active COVID cases occurred in a federal prison in Union County.

BOP officials reported the case of 110 active prisoners in Allenwood’s US Prison (USP), a decrease of 4 and an increase of 34 in the Medium Security Unit. There was also one staff case for both USP Allenwood and USP Lewisberg, and two staff cases for Allenwood’s low security unit. According to Friday’s report, USP-Lewisberg also had nine prisoners, an increase of two for the second consecutive day.

According to the State Corrections Bureau (DOC), the state correctional facility in Coal Township had three prisoner cases and ten employee cases, both at the same level as previously reported. There were 140 prisoners and 245 staff throughout the state.

According to the Department of State, the Serins Grove State Center has 12 staff cases and less than 5 client cases, the Danville State Hospital has less than 5 staff cases, and the North Central Secure Treatment Unit has no cases. was. Of Human Services (DHS). DHS will not report case numbers less than 5 to avoid personal identification.