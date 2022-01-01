Guide to Eating Properly: Start 2022 Without “Blood Type Diet”, “Egg Only Diet”, and Other Epidemics from 2021

The diet is tough, trendy and controversial. Every day, new diet trends are hitting the Internet. You will not find a lack of diet that promises to work on your health goals.There are many epidemics, but most lack scientific evidence, are rapid correction regimens, and do not address healthy ones. nutrition needs.

The wellness industry has been swarming with diet epidemics over the past year, but with little long-term success. The diet industry is booming as most of the world’s population becomes overweight or obese over time and is trying to find ways to lose weight quickly. Almost all weight loss diets produce some short-term consequences, so people often neglect to choose more nutritious ones.

Find out about the popular diet epidemics from 2021 and how to avoid them by adopting healthy, balanced and sustainable eating habits.

Blood type diet – This type of diet has been popular for 20 years. In 1996, naturopathic doctor Dr. Peter D’Adamo popularized it in his New York Times best-selling book, Eat Right 4 Your Type. This diet recommends that you manage your diet according to four blood types: A, B, AB, and O. According to this dietary principle, Type A people are called farmers or growers and should avoid eating lean meat. Their diet should contain plant-based foods. Type B is known as a nomad and can eat most meat except plants and chicken and pork. Type AB is called Enigma and can be eaten with a mixture of both vegetable and animal foods, excluding corn, common beans, beef and chicken. At the end of the group is Type O, known as a hunter, who recommends a high-protein diet based on meat, fish, chicken, certain fruits and vegetables, but is limited to grains, legumes and dairy products. .. This diet is, in principle, very similar to an old diet.

All these types of dietary patterns offer some health benefits, but scientific evidence shows that they are blood type-independent. A review A survey of existing evidence on the blood group diet was conducted in 2013, but none of the studies could prove the scientific basis of the blood group diet or its positive health outcomes.another study 1,455 participants were involved and reported that a Type A diet was associated with reduced cardiovascular risk. However, these results were found in people of all blood types, not just those of the “A” blood type. The authors concluded that “… these associations were independent of the individual’s ABO genotype, so the findings do not support the” blood group “diet hypothesis.”

Egg food – This diet epidemic comes after the blood type diet and is based on serving a few servings of boiled eggs, other lean proteins, low-carb vegetables, and low-glycemic index fruits, promising faster weight loss. To do.Evidence-based health and wellness blog Health line This diet was rated 1.33 out of 5 stars. Eggs, a rich source of essential nutrients such as lutein, choline and top-notch proteins, are considered a nutritional powerhouse. However, an egg-only diet is nutritionally deficient. Egg diets promote weight loss like other low-carbohydrate, low-calorie diets, but are considered epidemic due to their limiting nature, lack of well-controlled research, and elimination of the entire food group. In addition, the weight loss achieved with this diet is short-term and recovers as soon as you return to your normal diet.

Commoditization of “immunity” – India’s dietary supplement market was flooded with numerous immune boosters during the COVID 19 pandemic. In fact, sweets were sold as immune boosters in several parts of India. There were relatively few regulations assessing the safety and efficacy of available immunopotentiating products. Given that Covid is a continuing threat, people are, of course, more focused on immune health than ever before. A study report Google The tendency for the words “immunity boost” and “immunity boost” increased sharply in February 2020, when concerns about the virus increased.

Fill the plate with versatile, colorful vegetables, fruits, enough protein, probiotics, and antioxidants (Source: Pexels)

In addition, the hashtag #immunebooster increased by more than 46% on Instagram posts between April 15, 2020 and May 15, 2020. Most of these products had commercial interest with little or no scientific background. It’s important to remember that boosting immunity requires a long-term process that cannot be achieved with a single food or supplement. An individual’s immunity is influenced by factors such as a healthy diet, good sleep, regular exercise, and stress management.

Juice cleansing – Juice fruits and vegetables are very popular these days. As a dietary alternative, over-the-counter juices promise to purify the blood of toxins and promote rapid weight loss. Juice removes 90% of dietary fiber from fruits and vegetables. A diet rich in fiber is associated with a lower risk of non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. cancer, And obesity.While comparing the total consumption Apple One to clean apple juice study People who drank the juice were found to have a 6.9% increase in low-density lipoprotein (bad cholesterol) levels.In addition, the human body has a self-sustaining and complex mechanism. Get rid of toxins No special assistance is needed for that.

Your focus in 2022 – A diet epidemic is a rapid correction of an epidemic and often cannot provide substantive results. To achieve optimal health and prevent non-communicable diseases, the golden rule of nutrition is to stick to a healthy and balanced diet that contains all the essential nutrients. Place a plate with versatile colorful vegetables, fruits, enough protein, probiotics, and antioxidants. Follow the 80/20 principle to avoid monotony – 80% of the time you eat nutritious foods and 20% of the time you eat snacks. The most important thing is to build a nutritional relationship with food to maintain a healthy diet for a long time.

