



A new outbreak of bird flu has been identified in Hampshire. The Supreme Veterinarian has confirmed that bird flu H5N1 has been identified in Sherfield English near Romsey. The virus is highly contagious to birds and is especially deadly to poultry such as chickens, ducks and geese. read more: The Hampshire region, which is currently the black spot for Covid-19, as infection rates continue to rise The virus was first detected in Chinese geese in 1996 and has since been detected in poultry and wild birds in more than 50 countries. Test Valley Autonomous Region Council (TVBC) is currently working with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Areas after the outbreak of Hampshire. If highly pathogenic avian influenza is identified, the government will impose a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone around the infected facility.



The zone has been implemented since 7 pm on Thursday (31 December) and it is unknown when it will be withdrawn by government officials. Conservation zones affect areas such as Sherfield English, Plaitford Green, and Cowesfield Green. Romsey, Wellow, Frisam is all inside Surveillance zone. According to TVBC Deputy Leader Cllr Nick Adams-King, all birds in the protected area are "humanely killed" as authorities strive to reduce the spread. Cllr Adams-King told the residents on Facebook: "I'm sorry to say that there was a bird flu outbreak in Sheffield English. Unless you own poultry or other captive birds, there's no big concern." Within the 10 km zone, bird owners are legally required to: Record the details of all visitors to the premises, record the movement of all poultry and eggs, and obscure all birds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hampshirelive.news/news/hampshire-news/new-bird-flu-outbreak-confirmed-6427518 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

