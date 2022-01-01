Connect with us

Health

Surgery and outpatient appointments postponed at five hospitals due to absence of Covid staff

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

 


Updated 9 hours ago

Due to the absence of staff associated with Covid-19 of the UL Hospitals Group, most of the scheduled surgery and outpatient appointments at five hospitals in Limerick, Claire and Tiperary have been postponed next week.

The group’s chief executive, Colette Cowen, said the postponement will take place next Tuesday-Friday at the University of Limerick Hospital. Ennis Hospital; Nina Hospital; St. John’s Hospital; Kroom Orthopedic Hospital.

The outbreak of Covid-19 will not affect the services of University Maternity Hospital Limerick, whose visit restrictions were announced on Thursday.

“High levels of Covid-19 infection throughout our community have a significant impact on staffing levels, so we need to take the necessary precautions to ensure time-critical and urgent care. It’s essential, “says Cowen.

The group said, “We expect an increase in staff absenteeism to have a significant impact on service in the coming weeks,” due to “a significant surge in Covid-19 activity across society.”

392 staff members are absent from work and are self-quarantined as “positive for Covid-19 testing, designated as close contacts, or considered high risk”.

Patients affected by the device postponement must be contacted directly by the hospital in advance, “service reductions are continuously being considered by the UL Hospital Group’s crisis management team.”

Many patient services, including dialysis and acute fracture clinics (UHL), are unaffected. Cancer Services (Oncology and Hematology Day Ward; Hematology and Oncology OPD Clinics; Oncology Clinics; Rapid Access Clinics); Other Time-Critical Outpatient Clinics Only After Clinical Decisions Patients We will contact you in advance.

Pediatric Clinic; Prenatal Clinic; Colposcopy Clinic; Diabetes at Pregnancy Clinic; Selective Caesarean Section and Labor Induction (UMHL) are also functioning normally.

Cowan urged people to use local injury clinics, family doctors, overtime practitioners, and pharmacies instead of UHL’s emergency department unless they were prepared for a life-threatening emergency.

New Year’s Eve

The Chief Medical Officer warned that it is “just unsafe” for people to meet a lot tonight to celebrate the New Year.

Dr. Tony Holohan spoke with RTÉ’s Morning Ireland and said it is important for people to take steps to protect themselves from infection, given the record level of Covid in the community.

Current government guidelines state that up to four households can meet indoors, but Holohan has a difference between his view and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s view after a recent important debate. Said not.

“I think the very legitimate thing people can say is now,’What is the most effective thing an individual can do to protect himself?'” Holohan told the program. rice field.

Given the level of infection we have, meeting a large number of four households at this point is simply not safe. I think it is important to listen to that message and take measures on our own.

He emphasized that the deployment of the vaccine has significantly reduced the number of people affected by the virus compared to last year. This means that the record number of cases means that hospitalizations are much less than they would otherwise be.

However, the Omicron variant, which is currently predominant in Ireland, appears to have a lower risk of serious illness, which is somewhat denied by how widespread it is, he added.

“We are in this nearly paradoxical situation, and any indication of low personal risk can still be a bigger problem for the population,” he said, warning of further burdens on medical services. Did.

Holohan spoke yesterday following a major change in Ireland’s testing regime and quarantine guidelines.The aim is to free up testing capabilities and mitigate business and critical service disruptions caused by a large number of people being infected with the virus.

This includes an increase in the use of antigen testing by people under the age of 40, which is an important U-turn in policy by public health experts who advised against the use of tests previously performed at home. Represents.

Antigen testing provides results in less time than PCR, but it is less likely to detect the virus in certain situations, such as in the early stages of infection.

a-display-unit-that-should-contain-covid-19-rapid-antigen-tests-sits-empty-at-a-tesco-store-in-dublin-as-demand-for-tesings-soars-after- Christmas-has-led-to-a-shortage-in-availabilty-picture-date-mo

An empty antigen test stand in a Dublin store.

Source: Alamy

Dr. Holohan defends this move, and using antigen testing in local outbreaks is always NPHET’s advice, and health experts say, “This is because the country currently has a very high incidence of the disease. I can be confident of its value. ” test”.

This move was criticized by the Irish Infectious Diseases Society, which stated that there was little to be gained from confirming positive antigen results by follow-up PCR.

Holohan emphasized that positive PCR results are now required to trigger public health reactions such as contact tracing, which may also be required for sick leave and travel paths.

Holohan added that he has not seen the true scale of the virus due to the limited testing capacity of Ireland, which is currently processing a record number of tests.

# Open journalism

No bad news
Support journals

your contribution Helps keep telling stories that are important to you

Support now

He said the daily number of cases could actually be as high as 30,000. Modeling suggests that the actual number of cases is likely to be 40% higher..

Retailer representatives are calling on governments to adjust rules for close contact that must limit their movements.

Vice Chairman of Retail Excellence, Jean McCabe, said the government “scaled the crisis by reducing the quarantine period for those who received positive results and were boosted or infected by 10 to 7 days. We went in the direction of admitting. ” In the last 3 months. “

“But our close contact rules are a very serious issue and need to be reduced. At this point, they are having a bigger impact on retail staffing than positive cases. So many people. Many companies are unable to register enough staff to open a store because they are in close contact with each other, “says McCabe.

“I understand that the number of cases is skyrocketing, but the response to close contact does not seem to be proportional to the threat posed by this variant.”

Covid test 002

A queue of PCR tests at the HSE test site in Croke Park’s handball alley.

Source: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Epidemiological Modeling Advisory Group, He said it could take another week before the high number of cases could affect ICU numbers...

Under the new testing regime, symptomatic individuals aged 4 to 39 years are advised to immediately isolate and undergo regular antigen testing and to seek PCR only if a positive antigen result is obtained.

Isolation should continue for up to 48 hours after symptoms have subsided. People who are in an underlying condition at high risk of serious illness or who have clinical concerns should contact their GP.

Healthcare professionals and people over the age of 40 should continue to seek separate PCRs when symptoms appear.

On the other hand, confirmed cases that have been fully vaccinated, boosted, or recently infected with the virus should be isolated for only 7 days after the onset of symptoms and restricted movement as much as possible for an additional 3 days. ..

Contains a report by David Lowery

..

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thejournal.ie/covid-new-year-ireland-5643436-Dec2021/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: