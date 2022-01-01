Simcomas Coca Schools Compete for Student Preparation As COVID-19 Cases Increase





Simcoe Muskoka staff are competing to prepare for the new protocol when students return to school next week. Some educators believe that Omicron variants are rapidly being implemented throughout the state and that more time is needed to improve school readiness. “How do you manage the attendance of both staff and students, along with the logistics when the mask comes in?” Said Joe Zeldin, Chairman of the Simco Muscoca Catholic District Board of Education. “We don’t know much about what we can solve in a very short period of time.” Others were expecting more in terms of resources. “”[We need] School protection needs to be strengthened, screening needs to be strengthened, and testing needs to be strengthened, “said Jenhair, president of the OSSTF District 17 Teacher Negotiations Unit. “And make sure the school doesn’t contribute to the burden on the healthcare system we see.” As of Friday, Ontario, publicly funded PCR testing is only available to those who are considered to be at high risk of COVID-19 and at risk of symptomatic or severe illness. People with mild symptoms are urged to avoid being tested to relieve pressure from the testing center. “We booked seven and a half days ago, which means that 7,000 people who met the criteria before yesterday’s change were booked here only at Sperling,” said RVH Emergency Department and COVID Clinic Operations Responsibility. Said Stella Johnson. The clinic believes that even if there are few qualified people, it is possible to return to the examination on the same day or the next day. The workplace may be obsessed with rapid test kits, and fewer people are allowed to be tested in the clinic. Barry’s Chamber of Commerce has already said that hundreds of companies are waiting for them. Paul Markle, Executive Director of the Barry Chamber of Commerce, said: PCR tests will be available to educational staff, elementary and high school students, but childcare facilities will be excluded from the list. “We have been excluded from child care,” said Kim Ye-man, director of Children’s Services, Simco Child Care Services. She said day care would predict problems if staff had to quarantine for at least 5 days without access to the PCR test to get rid of COVID-19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://barrie.ctvnews.ca/simcoe-muskoka-schools-racing-to-prepare-for-students-as-covid-19-cases-climb-1.5724836

