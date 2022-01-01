New infections soar to record highs as Omicron overtakes Delta as the state’s dominant strain





of December 23 reportAs Professor Sutton, published Friday under the state’s new pandemic law, was modeled by Burnet’s Lab, his advice was designed to avoid more than 25,000 worst-case scenarios a day in Victoria. Said that it has been. Carroll said on Saturday that he believes that New South Wales will never reach 25,000, even though it has almost reached that threshold. “From what I know, it’s a very worst scenario and we aren’t expected to reach those numbers,” he said. Indoor mask requirements and public transport spacing measures. “They could have braked Omicron, who didn’t have the rates New South Wales had,” he said. “But we need to be vigilant, you don’t rely on your glory. We all need to live in an outdoor lifestyle and be as safe as possible.” People who are asymptomatic are advised to seek a rapid antigen test instead of a PCR test. The number of cases will be unclear next week as the state tends to rely on home exams. Age On Saturday, the government revealed that it has an IT infrastructure available to those who test positive for COVID-19 by rapid testing. Create unique code to save test results online Although it will be included in the official numbers, Carroll said the idea could still be “months ahead.” “What is this? [COVID-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar] I’m watching and it’s definitely being investigated, “he said. “There is no direct answer as to how far it is, but it can literally take months.” Loading The number of cases in Victoria on Saturday brings the number of active cases in the state to 24,161. The Victoria’s previous record was set on Friday, 5919 COVID-19 case. The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Victorian hospitals has increased to 451 and 98 are in the intensive care unit. Of these, 51 were still active COVID-19 infections and 21 were on ventilator, but the average 7-day hospital stay increased from 392 on Friday to 406. Carroll said she was unaware of plans to schedule elective surgery if hospitalizations continued to increase in the coming weeks. The increase in the number of cases occurs after health officials warn Melbourneers that the heat wave could force some testing sites to shut down on weekends. Authorities say anyone planning to undergo a COVID-19 test Visit the Government Coronavirus Advice Website Before you leave home, check which test site is open. Friday’s audience Moulin rouge!musical Later I was told to leave Melbourne’s Regent Theater in the middle of the show In-house staff tested positive for COVID-19.. The performance was canceled on the day, and the audience will be contacted by the ticketing company. “We have decided to cancel the performance this afternoon. Moulin rouge!musical After we were informed of the positive COVID-19 test results within a wider company, “said a production spokesman.

