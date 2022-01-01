Health professionals urge the public to wear better masks





Louisville, Kentucky (WAVE)-As people return from holiday gatherings and vacations, there are new concerns about the proliferation of COVID infections. More workplaces may begin to require employees to wear face masks, and many of us are not the best made of cloth. Cloth masks were excellent at the beginning of a pandemic that was very scarce, but health experts say there is something better to buy and wear now. And they can be found on the shelves of the store. “For now, I think everyone needs to wear the best mask they have when they’re in public,” said Dr. Salamoyer of Metro Public Health. She said that becoming maskless is at high risk, especially if unvaccinated, because COVID has increased sufficiently. “Many people have a COVID and don’t know it, especially because our positive rate is 20%,” says Moyer. “The important thing is filtration and fit. We need these better masks,” said Joseph Allen, an assistant professor at Harvard University. He said he would look for an N-95 or KN-95 mask in the store. That number means that it has a 95 percent efficiency rating when it comes to blocking virus-like particles. Cloth masks usually filter less than 50%, and disposable masks are best with 80% efficiency. “So you want this flexible bridge that can keep this bridge near your face at the top of your nose,” Allen said. Unlike a year ago, N-95 type masks are in stock but sell quickly. “We also have a complete respirator, mask, and safety goggles,” said Chuck Smith of Ace Hardware at St. Matthew. Masks and goggles are selling steadily. When WAVE stopped by, they were off KN-95, but another cargo was on the way. Other hardware stores we checked, such as The Home Depot and Lowe’s, had masks on the shelves. From N-95 to more common surgical masks. They are there and experts say it’s time to upgrade from the cloth. “If you wear a mask, it makes sense to wear a better mask,” Allen said. “I wear a surgical mask. If it gets crowded, I wear an N-95,” Moyer said. If you decide to buy KN-95, please note that there are counterfeit products. Check the CDC website About what to look for. WAVE3 News Now (WAVE 3 News) Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. all rights reserved.

