Health
When does Omicron peak?Utah experts want it to be soon
Omicron Influencing Utah, Increase the number of COVID-19 cases in the state Although recording levels, health experts expect incredibly contagious variants to peak relatively quickly.
“Maybe it spreads very fast and it burns out very quickly,” said Han Kim, a professor of public health at Westminster College in Salt Lake City.
The Utah Department of Health does not report daily COVID-19 statistics on Friday due to the New Year holidays, but “unofficial data show about 4,700 new cases, which is one day. If not the maximum number of cases, it will be one of the largest. “
Most cases reported in one day in Utah are 4,706 on December 30, 2020. Over the past few days, Omicron and holiday celebrations have caused the state’s case count to skyrocket to its highest level since early January.
“Omicron is here and on the move. If you’re not vaccinated or boosted, it’s important to get it now,” the agency tweeted and masked Utahns at the rally. I was at home and urged me to take the test immediately, if any. Symptoms..
The surge caused by the delta mutation covers most of the state and the rest of the western mountainous region. Hotspots nationwide For COVID-19 in early November.
However, the South African government, which first identified a variant of Omicron in late November, announced Thursday: The case is plummeting According to the New York Times, after the surge, health officials have described it as “amazing.”
“It peaked in four weeks and then declined sharply in two weeks,” said Fareed Abdullah of the South African Medical Research Council. He said he did.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, This Week’s Forecast Given the decline seen in South Africa, the United States will put an end to the latest wave of COVID-19 by the end of January.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox said in a series of tweets from his personal account on Thursday that “it may be a little bumpy in the coming weeks” as Omicron is skyrocketing in incidents in the state. May spell the end COVID-19 Pandemic.
“The best news is that some experts now believe that this wave will help move things from a pandemic to an endemic stage and bring things back to normal,” the governor said. Mentioned the differences in the spread of areas that are easier to manage.
Cox said the new variant may not be more “dangerous” than the Delta variant, which is clearly congested by the more contagious strain of COVID-19, but to slow the spread of Omicron. Advised Utahns to take precautions.
Booster shot According to the governor, the COVID-19 vaccine is still the best defense against all variants, and the N95 mask provides an additional layer of protection against the virus, avoiding large numbers of people and staying home if you feel sick. Encourage Utahns to be there.
Some people see the United States moving to a “soft” shutdown because of Omicron. And where the varieties have hit, sick employees are forced to stall their daily lives, disrupt hospitals, close stores, cancel flights, and interrupt other services.
“It’s always a balance,” Kim said. “To stop the spread of this virus, we need to completely shut down something as infectious as Omicron. There is no interaction,” but that is not the case in Utah and other countries.
He said it meant that Utahns “must make some difficult decisions” about the current increased risk of getting COVID-19, and it is presumed that the Omicron variant is already the cause. Said that 70% or more of all cases It is in a state.
According to Kim, Utan may choose a more modest New Year’s Eve celebration, wait for the number of climbing cases to diminish, and then engage in other activities that may be unnecessarily exposed to variants, such as eating out. I can do it.
According to the professor, canceling a restaurant reservation because Omicron is rampant in the state means monitoring the weather forecast before going on a road trip to avoid driving in a snowstorm. Is the same as.
“I don’t think I ask too much. I just minimize (risk) and be a little more careful for the next couple of weeks. Maybe it’s calm. But we know No, “Kim said.
Utahns would be better off pointing Omicron down than they were dealing with a previous version of COVID-19 last winter, largely due to the vaccine. Many people also have some immunity from previous attacks of the disease.
The professor said Omicron may indicate what COVID-19 will look like in the future.
“Honestly, this may be our future. Spikes like this could be seen again and we need to overcome them for a while before returning to our lives. Maybe, “Kim said. “Unfortunately I think it will be part of the” new ” normal.. “
Sources
2/ https://www.deseret.com/utah/2021/12/31/22861428/when-will-omicron-peak-utah-experts-hope-it-will-be-soon-utah-case-count-record-vaccine-masks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]