Further Covid restrictions in the UK will be a “last resort”, Sajid Javid | Coronavirus

New restrictions on freedom England “It must be an absolute last resort,” said the Minister of Health.

But the wave of record-breaking variants of Omicroncovid will “test the limits of the NHS capacity even more finite than in a typical winter.” Sajid Javid He said hospitalization in the UK had risen to its highest level since January last year.

Javid wrote in the Daily Mail that England “in Europe’s least restrictive measures in 2022” after the government opposed tightening protection rules and developed countries chose restrictions on nightclubs, hospitality and New Year’s celebrations. We were welcomed. “

“The curb of our freedom must be an absolute last resort, and the British people naturally expect us to do everything with our power to avoid them.” Javid writes.

“Since I took this position six months ago, I have also been keenly aware of the enormous health, social and economic costs of the blockade.

“So we decided that we should give ourselves the best chance of living with the virus and avoid strict measures in the future.”

However, the Minister of Health warned that the time lag between infection and hospitalization meant that the number of Covid patients would “still inevitably increase significantly” over the next month, and that the pandemic was “still far away.” Was emphasized. From above”.