Positive cases of COVID-19 in the classroom do not mean that all students must be quarantined





Article content According to the health unit, students do not need to be quarantined if their classmates test positive for COVID-19.

Article content The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has confirmed whether students in the class have estimated or confirmed COVID-19. Their companions do not need to be isolated as well as self-monitoring for symptoms for 10 days. “Students are already using school screening tools to monitor their symptoms daily. Students should only be quarantined if they have symptoms or are home contacts.” The health unit is fully immune to COVID-19 by anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or is exposed to a person who is presumed to be COVID-19 based on symptoms. If it is asymptomatic and positive, it does not need to be isolated. However, symptoms should be self-monitored for 10 days after the last interaction with a positive case. When leaving home, maintain adherence to masking, physical distance, and all other public health measures, and for the last 10 days, individuals at high risk of the environment or at high risk of illness (such as the elderly) ) Is advised not to visit. exposure. People who are not fully immune to COVID-19 or who are immunocompromised should be quarantined immediately for 10 days from the last contact with a positive case. If you live in a positive case, you must quarantine for the length of their quarantine period. Persons living with individuals who have confirmed or estimated COVID-19 based on their symptoms must stay at home while the positive or symptomatic individual is isolated, during which time symptoms If you experience quarantine, you must follow the quarantine guidelines for the symptomatic individual (below), which may mean extending the quarantine period for an additional 5 or 10 days from the onset of the symptoms.

Article content According to the Health Unit, fully vaccinated individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and children under the age of 12 with COVID-19 symptoms should be quarantined for 5 days after the onset of symptoms. “These individuals can end quarantine after 5 days if their symptoms improve for at least 24 hours (or 48 hours if the symptoms are nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea), all such as masking and physical distance. Public health and safety measures are protected. “ Asymptomatic unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals over the age of 12 or immunocompromised individuals should be quarantined for 10 days. According to a memo issued to the school board by Minister Steven Lecce, the Ontario Medical Officer advised that all departments should plan for higher than usual absenteeism in the coming weeks. The ministry said it has worked throughout the past few weeks and winter vacations to support workplace stability and the safety of students, staff and families. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever and / or chills. Or cough, or shortness or breath, or reduction or loss of taste or odor, as well as runny nose / stuffy nose, headache, extreme fatigue, sore throat, myalgia / joint pain and gastrointestinal symptoms (ie nausea, vomiting or diarrhea) .. If the symptoms do not include any of the above, the health unit should self-isolate until the individual is less likely to be infected with COVID-19 and the symptoms improve for at least 24 hours (or 48 hours for gastrointestinal symptoms). Is recommended.

