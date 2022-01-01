First Case of “Fluorona” Detected in Israel: Know About This Double Infection of Covid-19 and Influenza





In what is coming as a new development, “Fluorona” or influenza + corona has been detected in Israeli cases.Reportedly, it is said to be a major breakdown of one’s immunity, like both. Influenza virus And SARS-Cov-2 enter the body at the same time.

The first case was reportedly a pregnant woman who was admitted to the hospital for childbirth.According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioto Arronos, The young woman was not vaccinated with both viruses. this is, Omicron And delta variants. But it’s not a new variant. It is a simultaneous outbreak of influenza and coronavirus under investigation. Influenza cases have skyrocketed in the past few weeks, according to Israeli doctors. What is Florona? In fact, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), “it is possible to catch both illnesses at the same time.” “The most effective way to prevent hospitalization and severe Covid-19 and influenza vaccination With both vaccines, “reads a statement on the WHO website. according to mayoclinic.org, Covid-19 and the virus that causes the flu spread in a similar way. Both of them can spread among people in close contact (within 6 feet or 2 meters). The virus spreads through respiratory droplets and aerosols released by talking, sneezing, and coughing. These droplets can land on the mouth or nose of nearby people or be inhaled.They are virus It can also spread if you touch the surface to which one of the viruses has adhered and then touch your mouth, nose, or eyes. Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, founder and director of the Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, says the potential for “severity” is higher because it can spread faster. “Both viruses can cause havoc in the body and lead to other illnesses, which is a concern,” said Dr. Bajaj. indianexpress.com.. The combination of a Covid-19 eruption and the flu can cause serious complications. mayoclinic.org.. These can be pneumonia, ie Acute respiratory distress syndrome, Organ failure, heart attack, inflammation of the heart or brain, stroke, and even death. diagnose Influenza symptoms can appear within 3-4 days, but it takes 2-14 days for coronavirus symptoms to appear. Both symptoms include cough and cold, but fever, snot, Dr P Venkat, Internal Medicine, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon says, the only difference is seen when the sample is sent to the test. “PCR testing is done against influenza and tests for viral RNA (or any form of life-critical ribonucleic acid). Different PCR tests are performed on both viruses. The genotypes are different and can only be distinguished by lab tests, “commented Dr. Venkat. Prevention According to WHO, the most effective way to protect yourself from both influenza and severe Covid-19 is to vaccinate both influenza and Covid. WHO also advises that people should continue to follow Precautions, Keep at least 1 meter away from others, wear proper masks when keeping distance, avoid crowded and poorly ventilated areas and settings, open windows and doors to improve room ventilation, hands Cleaning etc. frequently. 📣 Follow us for other lifestyle news Instagram | twitter | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

