From cloves and artichokes to Korean pears, research ranks hangovers as “cure”

Researchers have found that there is not enough evidence published for alleged hangover treatments, but clearly one of the most powerful is clove extract, which has 42 symptoms. Reduced by 5%
Article author:
Joseph Breen
Article content
The word “veisalgia” is a bit of a linguistic joke among doctors. Not included in the Oxford Canadian Dictionary, but a widely understood medical term since it was created in medical journals from the Old Norse “post-hangover anxiety” and Greek pain about 20 years ago. It has become. hangover.
advertisement
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.
Article content
Hangover is a broad concept and difficult to measure accurately. It’s not just a stomach ache, or headache, or a grudge, or self-pity, or dehydration, or dizziness, or a foggy brain, all of them together, a complete hangover. It doesn’t last forever, but it feels like that.
New research Some “cure” of pharmacological hangovers, such as red ginseng, Korean pears, extracts of cloves and artichokes, and large amounts of strange chemicals, suggest that there is probably no miraculous cure other than time. I am.
Article content
British researchers have found that there is not enough evidence published for alleged hangover treatments, but clearly one of the most powerful is clove extract, which has 42 symptoms. It decreased by .5%, while it decreased by 19% in placebo. Like artichoke juice, most of the rest did nothing.
advertisement
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.
Article content
The other two that “more research is needed” are the anti-inflammatory drug tolfenamic acid (84:50) and the vitamin pyritinol (34.1:16.2).
A new article on science magazine addiction by Dr. Emertroberts and others at King’s College London states that a hangover can be experienced after a single episode of alcohol consumption that begins when blood alcohol levels approach zero. A combination of mental and physical symptoms. ” “
Physiologically, they note that this is not well understood. Alcohol and the substances it breaks down and break down directly cause some symptoms, but the severity of a hangover tends to peak when blood alcohol is zero. It is different from other poisons.
advertisement
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.
Article content
The symptoms of a hangover depend on dehydration, immune function, blood sugar levels, and nutrition. Drinks other than good old ethanol may also have fermented chemicals.
Therefore, they write that fixing this without resorting to the harmful “dog hair” strategy of restoring blood alcohol levels is of public interest.
So they systematically scanned the medical literature and found statistically significant improvements in most symptoms for extracts of Acanthopanax senticosus, Siberian ginseng, and Phyllanthus amarus (sometimes called Gale of the Wind). ..
However, this is a meta-analysis, with data from 21 other research projects measuring “overall symptoms of sickness” and other measurements (including tolerability and adverse events) in a total of 386 subjects. It is a study of the collected research. It has its own restrictions.
advertisement
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.
Article content
One problem was that no two studies looked at exactly the same thing, making it difficult to determine biases and contradictions. The other was the lack of details about “whether the challenge was accompanied by a meal” or whether the drinker ate.
“Only very low-quality evidence of efficacy available to recommend pharmacologically aggressive interventions for the treatment or prevention of alcohol-induced hangovers is available,” the study found.
Scientifically, it was a little holiday skylark. It was embargoed until midnight on New Year’s Eve. Due to methodological weaknesses and inaccurate reporting, the quality of efficacy measurements was very poor.
advertisement
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.
Article content
However, it is written seriously and the results of a wide range of public interests are limited. Most notably, individual studies reported a decrease in the “percentage of average hangover symptom scores” for some possible treatments when compared to placebo.
They state that their study “suggests limited harm to individuals” if they ingest clove extract, or tolfenamic acid or pyritinol, or red ginseng or Korean pear. increase.
The amino acid L-Cysteine also appears to have produced positive-looking results in uncertainty with a “favorable efficacy profile”.
However, the study found that none of them were adequately treated.
“The symptoms of a hangover can cause significant distress and affect people’s employment and academic performance,” the study said. It makes the intended remedy an urgent concern. “Our study found that the evidence for these treatments for hangovers is very low quality and needs to provide a more rigorous assessment. So far, the most reliable way to prevent hangover symptoms. The method is to refrain from alcohol or drink moderately. “
Share this article on social networks
advertisement
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.
NP post
Sign up to receive daily top stories from National Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking the sign-up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thank you for signing up!
You will receive a welcome email. If you don’t see it, check your junk folder.
The next issue of NPPosted will arrive in your inbox shortly.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos