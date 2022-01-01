From cloves and artichokes to Korean pears, research ranks hangovers as “cure”

Researchers have found that there is not enough evidence published for alleged hangover treatments, but clearly one of the most powerful is clove extract, which has 42 symptoms. Reduced by 5% Photos by Getty Images

Article content The word “veisalgia” is a bit of a linguistic joke among doctors. Not included in the Oxford Canadian Dictionary, but a widely understood medical term since it was created in medical journals from the Old Norse “post-hangover anxiety” and Greek pain about 20 years ago. It has become. hangover.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content Hangover is a broad concept and difficult to measure accurately. It’s not just a stomach ache, or headache, or a grudge, or self-pity, or dehydration, or dizziness, or a foggy brain, all of them together, a complete hangover. It doesn’t last forever, but it feels like that. New research Some “cure” of pharmacological hangovers, such as red ginseng, Korean pears, extracts of cloves and artichokes, and large amounts of strange chemicals, suggest that there is probably no miraculous cure other than time. I am.

Article content British researchers have found that there is not enough evidence published for alleged hangover treatments, but clearly one of the most powerful is clove extract, which has 42 symptoms. It decreased by .5%, while it decreased by 19% in placebo. Like artichoke juice, most of the rest did nothing.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content The other two that “more research is needed” are the anti-inflammatory drug tolfenamic acid (84:50) and the vitamin pyritinol (34.1:16.2). A new article on science magazine addiction by Dr. Emertroberts and others at King’s College London states that a hangover can be experienced after a single episode of alcohol consumption that begins when blood alcohol levels approach zero. A combination of mental and physical symptoms. ” “

Article content From COVID Symptoms to Treatment: How to Recover from Omicron at Home A complete and grooved guide to surviving a hangover, from accepting your destiny to resisting a call to your ex Physiologically, they note that this is not well understood. Alcohol and the substances it breaks down and break down directly cause some symptoms, but the severity of a hangover tends to peak when blood alcohol is zero. It is different from other poisons.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content The symptoms of a hangover depend on dehydration, immune function, blood sugar levels, and nutrition. Drinks other than good old ethanol may also have fermented chemicals. Therefore, they write that fixing this without resorting to the harmful “dog hair” strategy of restoring blood alcohol levels is of public interest. So they systematically scanned the medical literature and found statistically significant improvements in most symptoms for extracts of Acanthopanax senticosus, Siberian ginseng, and Phyllanthus amarus (sometimes called Gale of the Wind). .. However, this is a meta-analysis, with data from 21 other research projects measuring “overall symptoms of sickness” and other measurements (including tolerability and adverse events) in a total of 386 subjects. It is a study of the collected research. It has its own restrictions.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content One problem was that no two studies looked at exactly the same thing, making it difficult to determine biases and contradictions. The other was the lack of details about “whether the challenge was accompanied by a meal” or whether the drinker ate. “Only very low-quality evidence of efficacy available to recommend pharmacologically aggressive interventions for the treatment or prevention of alcohol-induced hangovers is available,” the study found. Scientifically, it was a little holiday skylark. It was embargoed until midnight on New Year’s Eve. Due to methodological weaknesses and inaccurate reporting, the quality of efficacy measurements was very poor.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.

Article content However, it is written seriously and the results of a wide range of public interests are limited. Most notably, individual studies reported a decrease in the “percentage of average hangover symptom scores” for some possible treatments when compared to placebo. They state that their study “suggests limited harm to individuals” if they ingest clove extract, or tolfenamic acid or pyritinol, or red ginseng or Korean pear. increase. The amino acid L-Cysteine ​​also appears to have produced positive-looking results in uncertainty with a “favorable efficacy profile”. However, the study found that none of them were adequately treated. “The symptoms of a hangover can cause significant distress and affect people’s employment and academic performance,” the study said. It makes the intended remedy an urgent concern. “Our study found that the evidence for these treatments for hangovers is very low quality and needs to provide a more rigorous assessment. So far, the most reliable way to prevent hangover symptoms. The method is to refrain from alcohol or drink moderately. “

Share this article on social networks

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.