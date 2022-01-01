Hospitals may have to reintroduce a visitor ban, says NHS chief | Coronavirus

The “very tough” weeks will put medical services under enormous pressure that hospital bosses could be forced to reintroduce a visitor ban, health directors say. I did.

Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation, representing the NHS Trust in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, told the BBC Breakfast on Saturday:

“That’s not what everyone wants to do, it’s a last resort. But when you’re faced with the kind of pressure that medical services will face over the next few weeks, this is the kind that managers have to do. It is about.

“We understand how many people want to return to normal and we are confident that we will be able to do that as the year progresses. We hope that 2022 will be the year that the coronavirus will become our living illness. Hopefully, it’s not the disease that governs our lives.

“But while we can be optimistic, we still realize that the next few weeks will be very difficult, and we need to do whatever it takes to survive these weeks.”

Earlier this week, The Times ruled that hospitals should not force women to give birth or participate in scans without the presence of a partner, even if more stringent restrictions were considered necessary to curb the spread of Omicron. It was reported that it is also considering the creation of.

NHS leaders said NHS’s efforts to deal with Omicron were hampered by the inability to discharge a significant number of patients, even though they were suitable for returning home.