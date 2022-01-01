2022 begins with a surge in Omicron, recording a US infection

Americans exploded a case of COVID-19 in 2022 Canceled flights And as the pandemic was dragged into another calendar year, hospital beds quickly filled up again.

Some of the most notable achievements of the year for COVID-19 – Vaccines and other treatments – It wasn’t enough to stop the rapid spread of Omicron variants. While more contagious, leading to record-breaking infections and the reappearance of mask mandates in some states, Omicron isn’t too serious, According to early research.

According to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data, the United States reported more than 2.7 million cases in the week ending Friday, an increase of 105% over the previous week. The report of nearly 500,000 cases on Friday was the third highest on record. The highest five days of the overall pandemic of cases were all of the last five days, and in the last six days, the United States reported more cases than the entire November.

But hope continues, saying that many people around the world no longer feel the same fear that marked the beginning of a pandemic.

At Expo 2020, a vast world exposition on the outskirts of Dubai, 26-year-old tourist Lujain Orfi prepares to pay attention to the New Year’s Eve breeze. “If you don’t celebrate, life will pass you,” she said. “I’m healthy and took two doses (vaccine). I just have to enjoy it.”

The virus, which had been epidemic for over two years, affected four calendar years when 2022 began. Beginning in 2019, it will be named COVID-19.

Even in the news:

► Hawaii reported another day of near-record cases, the infection rate soared, and the hospital ended the year at stake. There were 3,290 new cases on Friday. The state more than doubled the previous delta variant record on Thursday after reporting nearly 3,500 new cases.

► Flight cancellations continued throughout the holiday weekend, with more than 3,200 canceled on New Year’s Eve and an additional 3,000 on New Year’s Day. Flight Tracking Website FlightAware..

📈Today’s numbers: According to the United States, more than 54 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 825,000 deaths have been recorded. Johns Hopkins University Data.. Global total: over 288 million cases and 5.4 The death of a million people.According to the report, more than 205 million Americans (62%) are fully vaccinated. CDC..

📘 What we are reading: 2020 was terrible. 2021 wasn’t that good. What’s lurking around the corner in 2022? Read the full text..

Keep updating this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY’s free Coronavirus Watch newsletter Receive updates directly in your inbox, Join a Facebook group..

Pope: “We are still living in uncertain and difficult times.”

Pope Francis focuses on the goodness that unites people on Saturday, admitting that the coronavirus pandemic scares and suffers many in economic inequality in the New Year’s wishes to the world. And urged to condemn the violence against women.

“Because of the pandemic, we are still living in uncertain and difficult times,” Francis said. “Many people are afraid of the future and suffer from social, personal, ecological crisis dangers, injustices, and global economic imbalances.”

Thousands of Romans and tourists wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus gather at St. Peter’s Square on a sunny and calm day, and Francis comes up with a recipe for world peace and cheers him on. I heard you are doing it.

Francis, who was vaccinated against the coronavirus at the age of 85, wore a surgical mask during a New Year’s prayer service presided over by the Vatican Cardinal in the cathedral. It was a rare deviation from the repellent of his mask during a public ritual during a pandemic.

Omicron “returns Native American tribes to crisis”

Native American tribes pay particular attention to encouraging COVID-19 vaccines and enacting strict safety protocols.

The next challenge for these communities, which were particularly hit during the pandemic, is the Omicron variant. Tribal and Federal Indian Health Services have reported a huge surge in cases in the days following Christmas, reflecting many of the country’s circumstances.

Since Monday, the Cherokee in Oklahoma and the Menominee in Wisconsin have reported daily cases increasing at least five times before Christmas. Federal Indian Health Services reports positive rates from 9.1% before Christmas to 13.7% after vacation, according to data from 356 medical facilities.

“We feel like we’re back in crisis again,” said Dr. Amy Slagul, clinical director of the Menominee Tribal Clinic. “It looks like Omicron has arrived.” Click here for details..

– Bill Keveney and Trevor Hughes

U.S. children hospitalized with record numbers of COVIDs

COVID-19 Surge of Omicron fuel sending cases Soaring in the U.S. puts children in record numbers of hospitals, And experts lament that most young people are not vaccinated.

“It’s very painful,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious disease expert at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital. “Last year it was hard enough, but now we know there is a way to prevent it all.”

During the week of December 22-28, an average of 378 children under the age of 17 were admitted to the hospital with coronavirus. This increased 66% from the previous week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.

According to the CDC, previous highs during the pandemic process were in early September, with an average of 342 hospitalizations per day for children.

With further hope, children continue to make up a small percentage of children hospitalized with COVID-19: an average of nearly 10,200 people of all ages per day in the same week of December. Did. And many doctors say that young people seem to be less ill than young people who came during the summer delta surge.

According to CDC data, about 14% are fully protected two months after vaccinations aged 5 to 11 years are approved. The rate is higher for 12 to 17 years old, about 53%.

Some Georgia schools virtualized due to COVID-19 spikes

Some of Georgia’s largest school districts are virtually celebrating the New Year with a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to schools in Fulton and DeKalb counties, students on Friday will resume classes next week and study remotely when they return to face-to-face instruction on January 10. Clayton County Public School and Rockdale County Public School have previously announced the same plan.

All four districts are in the Atlanta area. Clayton is Georgia’s fifth largest school system. We serve more than 50,000 students. Fulton and Decalve are even bigger.

Quick test, many quick tests:How U.S. Schools Will Reopen Amid the surge in Omicron-fueled COVIDs

Georgia has set a new record for COVID infections, and state officials reported 25,265 confirmed cases on Thursday. The number on Friday remained high, with over 24,000 reported infections.

Six medical systems servicing Atlanta Metro said in a joint statement this week that COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 100-200% in eight days and the majority of patients were unvaccinated.

Is your COVID test positive during your vacation? This is what to do.

A positive COVID-19 test initiates a confusing, devastating, and sometimes horrifying process. This is a process that millions of Americans are likely to experience in the coming weeks.

First, you need to separate. This is a more powerful version of the quarantine. This means blocking contact with others as much as possible, reducing the chance of infecting others. This also means refraining from traveling, not going to work, and even limiting contact with people in your uninfected family.

The CDC states that quarantine is a necessary step, whether vaccinated and whether it is symptomatic or feeling good.

People who test positive for COVID-19 should be monitored for symptoms. Also, those who have not been vaccinated or are at high risk of serious illness should pay particular attention to the symptoms that may require urgent treatment. Talk to your doctor about early treatment options.

The CDC in late December has reduced the amount of time people recommend quarantining. A mask when you are around other people. ”

Read the CDC’s complete guidance on quarantine and quarantine..

Contributed by: Joel Shannon and Mike Stucka, USA TODAY; Associated Press