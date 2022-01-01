Endgame or endemic?Whatever the New Year brings, it needs a shot

Wildfires could be a good metaphor for this pandemic in terms of how Covid-19 flares and continues to flare across countries. But if the undergrowth gap, the firebreak, is the recommended course of action to stop forest fires in its orbit, then bridging the gap-vaccine access between rich and poor countries-is The doctor advised on the current outbreak. As the world celebrates its third New Year in the Covid-19 era, people and health professionals are wise and at the same time more vigilant about the new coronavirus, tricky customers. But that doesn’t mean the virus hasn’t evolved, and Omicron attacked it as the world was preparing to get out of pandemic mode, adopting multiple new avatars. But does its emergence somehow show the climax of Covid’s story over the years?

How did the Spanish flu crisis end?

India has been at stake for most of the second half of 2021 for fear of a third wave hitting the country, but in some countries it has become a fourth and even fifth wave of infection. I encountered and caused scrambled eggs. The last comparable global health crisis, the 1918 Spanish flu crisis, broke out in three major waves over two years.

It is said that the H1N1 virus has “never been completely eradicated”. The virus infected an estimated 500 million people, about one-third of the world’s population at the time, and killed more than 50 million people. Of course, the public health reports at the time weren’t the situation today, so the actual number of cases and deaths may have been higher, but the true spread of the new coronavirus, experts immediately point out. There are no measurements. The beginning of a pandemic that the burden on the actual case is higher than that confirmed by the test, even if death is hard to miss.

When the world entered 2022, nearly 290 million Covid-19s occurred and nearly 5.5 million people died.The Outbreak of Spanish flu — The disease actually occurred elsewhere, but there are discussions with historians suggesting that it was first reported in Spain, such as the controversy over the naming of variants in the current pandemic. Yes — so far, the new coronavirus is less than 50,000 rupees. With nearly 35 million infectious diseases worldwide, India is second only to the United States in terms of number of cases.

“Because there are no vaccines to prevent influenza infections or antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial infections that may be associated with influenza infections, management efforts around the world are quarantined, quarantined, good personal hygiene, Limited to non-pharmaceutical interventions such as the use of disinfectants. Non-uniformly applied public rally restrictions. ”This explanation by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the global experience of Spanish influenza is worldwide. It’s very easy to apply how is dealing with the Covid outbreak. 19 has seen scientists develop vaccines and treatments at an unprecedented rate. The gap in access to vaccines between rich and less affluent countries is one aspect of this pandemic that is desperately watched by health professionals.

What is the global status of Covid-19 vaccination?

The first vaccine against the new coronavirus was deployed at the end of 2020, and by the end of 2021, more than 9 billion shots were administered worldwide. However, most of the doses are directed to people in richer countries, most of which already have booster doses, among the signs of reduced protection provided by jabs and the rise of new variants that have never been seen before. We are in the process of distributing. Its latest, Omicron, is believed to be more contagious than the early avatars of the new coronavirus.

India has approved what Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the “preventive dose” for the third Covid-19 shot, but Israeli experts have become the first country to make the third shot. After a month, we already recommend a fourth shot. Most use of the vaccine is limited to only a handful of countries. According to WHO, at the end of 2021, “globally 20% of Covid-19 vaccine dose, Used daily for boosters or boosters, “mainly in high- and middle-income countries.

“If these doses were distributed fairly, it would have been sufficient to cover all health care workers and the elderly around the world,” he said. At the end of September 2021, more than 50 countries (mostly Africa) said they could not reach that goal because they were “virtually excluded from the global vaccine market.”More countries Miss the target By the end of 2021, at least 40% of the eligible population will be vaccinated and by the middle of next year 70% will be vaccinated.

WHO states that the immunity given is sufficient to prevent serious illness in the majority of people, even if the vaccine’s defense against mild or asymptomatic infections is reduced. Therefore, WHO Executive Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for “a moratorium on additional vaccination for healthy adults until the end of 2021 to combat persistent and serious inequality in global vaccine access.” ..

While most manufacturers “greatly stimulated the opportunity to share technology and know-how and public health-oriented licenses” for vaccines, WHO said, “Vaccine doses are sufficient worldwide, reducing infections and many. Can save lives for those who need them most in the world. ”

Currently, the world’s monthly vaccine production is close to 1.5 billion times. India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, is an important gear in the supply chain. Therefore, lack of access is “not a matter of supply. It is a matter of allocation,” WHO said. “Global access to the Covid-19 vaccine delays the coronavirus pandemic, saves lives, and the world. We offer the best hopes for ensuring a pandemic economic recovery. “

Experts emphasized the message that no one is safe unless everyone is safe, and the universal availability of vaccines will eventually become as the virus becomes epidemic, as in the case of seasonal flu in the world. Should adapt to coexistence with the virus and be given an updated version of the Covid-19 vaccine annually.

Do new variants make the virus milder?

The shock among experts to the unprecedented number of mutations Omicron received is that the latest WHO-designated mutants of concern have milder illness, even though it could spread more easily among people. It was accompanied by speculation that it was likely to cause it. However, this assumption is not important as long as a large number of infections and reinfections in those who have already recovered from a Covid-19 attack or breakthrough infections in vaccinated people are more likely. Higher hospitalizations and deaths cannot be ruled out.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO Technical Lead, COVID-19 “The more cases we have, the more hospitalizations we have, and the strain on our health care system means that people die because they don’t get the proper treatment they need,” he explains. Therefore, even if Omicron causes a mild infection, Van Kerkhove says, “Early reports suggest that Omicron is less severe than Delta.” Not vaccinated. “

Some researchers have expressed hope that Omicron will accelerate the transfer of the virus from a pandemic to endemic, but be aware that it may still increase the number of hospitalizations and deaths. Therefore, the best scenario summarized by Professor David Ho of Columbia University is that Omicron acts like a “rapid fire” and burns out very quickly before extinguishing. But the more general view is: Covid is likely to endemic in the end. This is a reiterated view by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who said, “At some point next year, Covid-19 will be endemic almost everywhere.”

The epidemic means that people have to get used to living with the disease and rely on regular vaccination and antiviral treatment to ensure that the outbreak is less severe and localized. It will be like. Gates pointed out the emergence of a new antiviral drug, Covid, as an important aid in controlling the disease.

McKinsey, a consultant major, Report “Clinical management of Covid-19 has come a long way since the early days of the pandemic,” and “the availability of effective monoclonal antibodies, dexamethasone, and other therapies and the use of non-pharmacological interventions … are meaningful. Increased survival potential for people with quality medical care. ” He added that the development of antiviral drugs such as molnupiravir, which is also licensed in India, “increases the potential for controlling material advances and the effects of Omicron variants.”

“Oral treatment, which significantly reduces the likelihood of progression to serious disease after onset of symptoms, may allow more cases to be managed as outpatients. Such treatments may allow It’s easier to do in resource-poor areas than injectable or infused treatments, “says McKinsey.

Therefore, the direction Covid-19 will take in 2022 will depend on how fast and widely the vaccine (and possibly booster) will be distributed worldwide, and the development of antiviral therapies. prize. Experts have also focused on “public fatigue” regarding compliance with safety protocols such as masking, distance measurement, and frequent hand washing as the pandemic approaches its third year, so “appropriate public health measures”. The need to “find a combination” becomes important. “To get a firm grasp of the new coronavirus.

Read all the latest news, Breaking news When Coronavirus news here.